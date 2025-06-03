Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp. (AP&I), Through Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary NGAG Inc., Secures Its First Two Significant Supply Contracts To Meet A Rising Global Demand In Bio-Stimulants

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.’s (OTC PINK:AWSL) announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Generation Agriculture Inc. (NGAG Inc.), has secured two substantial supply contracts from a buyer based in Europe for its bio-stimulants through United Kingdom registered Bioelements Ltd., a scientific company that conducts their own product development and participates in outside projects as a member of an internationally recognized scientific team. Their area of expertise is in making different species of antagonistic microorganisms compatible in order to develop multi-component products to support the needs of farmers and growers around the world.

Through a global team of scientists from the United Kingdom and other European countries, Bioelements Ltd. can develop and fully evaluate their products. Once a product is ready, they manufacture it within the United Kingdom and Europe.

NGAG Inc. President Martin Driscoll said, “We are very happy to collaborate with third parties around the world by supplying our high specification potassium humates and our unique polysaccharide formulations for use as components within these exciting new complex bio-stimulants. The first two full consignments have been purchased by Bioelements Ltd. for dispatch via sea freight to Europe in June.”

Through NGAG Inc.’s wholly owned subsidiary NGAG Biotech Pvt. Ltd., the NGAG group can produce plant and mineral based component solutions supplying the B2B (Business to Business) market for Bio-stimulant as well as crop nutrition product manufacturers and ECOCERT certified finished products for the B2C (Business to Consumer) market, direct to international and regional farming distribution companies.

CEO and Chairman Kevin Bagnall stated, “I always knew we were creating a high-volume market for the agricultural industry, and this is just the tip of the iceberg, both domestically and internationally.”

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave’s resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects.

About Next Generation Agriculture (NGAG)

AP&I’s Next Generation Agriculture division focuses on innovative agricultural solutions, emphasizing sustainable practices such as NGAG’s ASCOGEL.ASCOGEL’s improved formulation contains increased levels of bio stimulation for plant establishment and growth. Through ASCOGEL’s solutions for optimal water regime and improved soil structure support, its melioration benefits significantly increase crop yields and reduce crop yield risks associated with droughts and/or excessive precipitation.

About KBI Flexi®-Pave

KBI Flexi®-Pave, harnessing the natural strength of recycled tire granules through KBI’s proprietary technology, creates sustainable infrastructure construction products. Renowned for its permeability, flexibility, crack resistance, trip hazard resistance, and slip resistance, KBIFlexi®-Pave has seen successful installations in prestigious locations on a global scale.

About AP&I’s Water Purification Next Generation (WPNG)

AP&I subsidiaries address global challenges, such as harmful algae and red tide infestation growing health hazard, with its Algae Vessels (AVs). Operating with a zero-carbon footprint, the AVs utilize wind and solar power to eliminate harmful algae blooms in water bodies worldwide. WPNG water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water.

Disclaimer: Shareholders and investors are strongly cautioned against placing undue reliance on information set forth within this website and these communications in making any investment decisions concerning our securities. The matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks are detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the OTCMarkets.com including the company’s Annual Report, Quarterly Reports, and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Nothing within this site is meant to be a solicitation to buy.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Williams

Government Liaison/ Officer of Environmental Affairs, Pro-Tem

Email: swilliams@apaicorp.com

SOURCE: Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire