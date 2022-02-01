Atlanta Artist LOCS Lets the Good Times Roll With KRK Studio Monitors

KRK ROKIT and CLASSIC Monitors Provide Versatility for Production and Mastering of the Rapper/Producer’s Newest Releases

ATLANTA, MAY 16, 2023 ― Rapper, Recording Artist, and Producer LOCS first found his passion for music in college. Between writing, producing, and touring, he has since fully immersed himself in everything the industry has to offer, looking for new ways to advance his career. After landing a number of impressive sync placements, including features on HBO Max’s “The Hype” and Freeform’s “Grownish,” LOCS turned his focus to his latest project: his new single, “Good Time.” As with all his past releases, LOCS once again relied on KRK studio monitors, which most recently included the ROKIT 7 G4 and CLASSIC 7 monitors.

“KRK has been all over my releases since I began making music,” LOCS explains. “The producer I worked with when I first started had KRK ROKIT 8s in his studio, and that was the first time I really got to hear them in a professional setting. Now that I’m working on new music, I’ve been using my ROKITs and CLASSICs in my studios in Los Angeles and Atlanta. They were especially useful on my most recent EP, ‘Arrival,’ which I released last September. Having the ability to use both lines has been a game changer for me.”

This versatility is key for LOCS, who prefers to rely on each of his sets of monitors for different applications. “If I was doing just production, I would use my KRK CLASSIC 7s,” he says. “Those studio monitors are perfect for when I want to listen to straight instrumentals. They are a little bit warmer and provide great coloration. For things like mixing and mastering, the KRK ROKIT 7 G4s are my go-to. I get a really nice, neutral tone from these speakers, which is why they are ideal for my mastering, mixing, and as an all-around solution. Having the option to switch back and forth between these two lines has really allowed me to open up and get what I want out of my music.”

LOCS also has tested other leading brands for his workflow and says that the variety in sound afforded by KRK CLASSICs and ROKITs is something he can’t find anywhere else. “The KRKs have just been great,” he shares. “Nothing else has hit for me like the KRKs have; the sound they give off has become so natural and familiar. I see myself continuing to use the brand for a very long time.”

LOCS is so dedicated to the brand that he most recently added the KRK GoAux Portable Monitor Solution to his setup. As someone who bounces between his studios in Atlanta and Los Angeles, he says that a pair of mobile speakers was the perfect addition to his workflow. “The GoAux are definitely going to come in handy,” he adds. “I know I’m going to have them with me all the time because I love how they make it possible to work on the go. Since the GoAux are specifically designed for mobile production, I know that I’ll be able to keep my music quality where I want it, no matter where I am.”

As LOCS continues putting out music and traveling across the country, his KRKs will continue to remain by his side in the studio and on the go. “These GoAux are perfect for me,” he declares. “I can only imagine what kind of convenience they’ll provide. All my work in the studio this past year has been with ROKITs and CLASSICs, and I can’t wait to add the GoAux to the mix. For me, there’s no reason to have any other speakers―the KRKs serve all the purposes that I need. Just know that when I have music coming out: if it’s made by me, it’s made with KRK.”

Listen to LOCS’ latest single, “Good Time,” on Spotify, Apple Music, or any major streaming platform. Plus, stay up to date with LOCS on Instagram and Twitter.