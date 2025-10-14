Atheer named a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Field Service Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Atheer , the Frontline Execution Platform for regulated industries, today announced it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Field Service Management Applications 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc #US52967825, September 2025).

“We believe the IDC MarketScape’s recognition reinforces what we’re hearing from customers every day,” said Mike Stephens, Chief Revenue Officer at Atheer. “Frontline teams in life sciences, automotive, and oil & gas need digital tools that don’t just check the compliance box but actually improve productivity, safety, and quality. At Atheer, we’re bringing AI, AR, and workflow digitization together to help enterprises achieve consistent, measurable results in the most demanding environments.”

Atheer’s Frontline Execution Platform combines augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and workflow digitization to transform frontline operations. By connecting workers, assets, and partners in a single platform, Atheer enables enterprises to:

Standardize and digitize mission-critical workflows.

Improve first-time-fix rates and reduce downtime with AI-driven insights.

Ensure regulatory compliance and audit readiness across distributed teams.

Enhance safety, quality, and productivity for frontline workers.

Atheer’s solutions are used by leading global enterprises across automotive, oil & gas, industrial equipment, and life sciences to modernize how frontline work is executed, measured, and improved.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About Atheer

Atheer is a leader in the Frontline Execution Platform market, enabling organizations in regulated industries to improve frontline productivity, safety, and compliance. By combining AR, AI, and collaboration, Atheer helps industrial workforces achieve new levels of performance while ensuring audit readiness and regulatory alignment.

For more information, visit www.atheerair.com .

