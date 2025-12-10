Atha Energy Confirms Multiple High-Grade Discoveries Along the Mineralized Rib Corridor at Angilak Project – Assays from Rib East, West, And South Discoveries – All Holes Intersecting Uranium Mineralization, Grades Up To 5.55% U3O8

HIGHLIGHTS

Assays confirm uranium mineralization across the Mineralized RIB Corridor (“MRC”) at RIB South, East and West Discoveries, where results from twelve drillholes intersected uranium mineralization (Figures 2 & 3). These results are in addition to the previously announced RIB North Discovery, where the maiden drillhole, RIBN-DD-001, returned assays with 34.7 m of total composite uranium mineralization1, including 13.6 m grading 0.53% U₃O₈, 1.1 m grading 4.81% U₃O₈, and grades up to 8.16% U₃O₈ over 0.5 m (See November 20th, 2025, RIB North Assay Release);

RIB East Discovery

Located on the 4.5 km long Eastern Limb of the MRC, ~1.4 km south of the significant RIB North Discovery (Figures 2 & 3);

Currently defined by eight diamond drillholes over a 750 m strike length that remains open in all directions, with drilling highlighted by: RIBE-DD-003 assays returned total composite uranium mineralization 1 of 8.6 m encompassing four zones from 101.4 m to 374.1 m (Figure 4), including a high-grade intersection 2 from 276.2 m to 277.3 m with 2.69% U 3 O 8 over 1.1 m, including 5.55% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m; RIBE-DD-007 assays returned total composite uranium mineralization 1 of 8.7 m encompassing six zones from 174.0 m to 215.3 m (Figure 5), including a higher-grade intersection from 207.2 m to 211.3 m with 0.236% U 3 O 8 over 4.1 m, including 1.15% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m;



RIB West Discovery

Located on the 4.0 km long Western Limb of the MRC, ~1.8 km southwest of the significant RIB North Discovery (Figures 2 & 3);

Currently defined by three diamond drillholes over a 2.2 km strike length that remains open in all directions, with drilling highlighted by: RIBW-DD-001 assays returned total composite uranium mineralization 1 of 1.7 m from 393.5 m to 395.2 m (Figure 6) with an average grade of 0.78% U 3 O 8 , including a high-grade intersection 2 with 1.36% U 3 O 8 over 0.6 m; RIBW-DD-003 assays returned total composite uranium mineralization 1 of 2.0 m from 234.2 m to 236.2 m (Figure 7) with an average grade of 0.291% U 3 O 8 , including a high-grade intersection 2 of 1.07% U 3 O 8 over 0.5 m;



RIB South Discovery

Located on the 4.5 km long Eastern Limb of the MRC, ~2.25 km south of the RIB East Discovery (Figures 2 & 3);

Currently defined by one diamond drillhole, with prospective strike length open and untested in all directions along the MRC, with drilling highlighted by: RIBS-DD-001 assays returned total composite uranium mineralization 1 of 2.0 m encompassing two zones from 158.5 m to 252.1 m (Figure 8), including 1.5 m from 250.6 m to 252.1 m with an average grade of 0.11% U 3 O 8 ;



Mineralized RIB Corridor

Mineralized RIB Corridor – 12 km corridor containing stacked graphitic shear zones, identified using 3D EM Inversion modeling. During the 2025 Angilak Exploration Program these EM anomalies were drill tested, resulting in a 100% success rate of intersecting uranium mineralization associated with graphitic shear zones, and the discovery of four new mineralized areas: RIB East, West, North and South, in addition to the historic RIB Discovery 3 (Figures 2 & 3);

Uranium mineralization discovered along the MRC consists of Athabasca styles of mineralization including basement, sandstone, and unconformity hosted mineralization;

The MRC remains open within all discovery areas and is currently constrained only by a lack of additional MMT survey data south of the Historic RIB Discovery. Additional MMT surveys paired with 3D EM Inversion modeling is planned for 2026, designed to unlock and define the true scale and significance of the MRC and the entirety of the Angikuni Basin;

Additional drill core samples from the KU Discovery, Mushroom Lake, and the Lac 50 Deposit area have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratory for analysis. The Company anticipates disclosing all remaining assay results in the coming weeks.

Troy Boisjoli, CEO commented: “Since acquiring the Angilak Uranium Project in 2024 ATHA has completed two successful drill campaigns comprising 46 holes across the Lac 50 Deposit and RIB-Nine Iron trends – 45 of those holes have intersected uranium mineralization. The 2024 Angilak Exploration Program focused on the Lac 50 Deposit Trend, testing the envelop of mineralization with large step outs, culminating in release of an Exploration Target for the Lac 50 Deposit area – which remains completely open and unconstrained.

During the 2025 Program, our goal was to start to unlock the regional potential of Angilak. Testing new targets which had been derisked through our systematic exploration approach, utilizing all the tools at our disposal to drill test in the most cost-effective means possible. The assay results from the Mineralized RIB Corridor, hitting uranium mineralization on 100% of the holes drilled along the 12-km MRC speaks for itself. The success we’ve had at RIB demonstrates to us that the scale of the MRC is something truly special, and may represent one of the most significant emerging uranium regions in Canada.”

Cliff Revering, VP Exploration added: “The Mineralized RIB Corridor continues to deliver compelling results, supported by the latest confirmation assays from the 2025 exploration program. Uranium mineralization encountered to date, spanning a 12 km structural corridor and anchored by the RIB North Discovery, demonstrates both scale and high-grade potential. Combined with the positive geological and geochemical signatures emerging from our 2025 work, the data increasingly points to a large mineralizing system.

Since acquiring the Angilak Project in 2024, ATHA’s disciplined exploration strategy has consistently advanced discovery within the Angikuni Basin, leveraging targeted exploration tools that enhance efficiency and reduce risk of discovery. The delineation of the Mineralized RIB Corridor within the larger RIB-Nine Iron regional trend represents a significant new development and highlights just one of several high-upside targets across the basin.

As we look ahead to 2026, ATHA is well-positioned to build on this momentum. Our objective remains clear: to continue unlocking the value of this emerging uranium district and to demonstrate the long-term growth potential of the Angikuni Basin.”

Detailed lithologic striplogs, including assay results tables, for all twelve holes can viewed in the Supplementary Release on ATHA Energy’s website (Striplog Data).

Figure 1: Angilak Project Area – 2025 Exploration Target Area (Black Rectangles), Mineralized RIB Corridor (Red Rectangle), & Mapped Historic Mineralized Showings

Figure 2: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program – EM Inversion Model & Drill Collar Locations from MRC, along the RIB-Nine Iron Trend.

Figure 3: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program – Isometric schematic of the MRC, displaying EM Inversion model and 2025 drilling.

Table 1: 2025 Angilak Exploration Program Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Trend Zone Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) Final Depth (m) *KU-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 70 515830 6936190 256.5 599 *J4R-DD-091 Lac 50 J4/Ray 25 57 522295 6938558 218 650 *RIBE-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -55 497928 6929449 270 443 *RIBE-DD-002 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -55 497766 6929322 271 345 *RIBE-DD-003 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -63 497524 6929337 271 398 *RIBE-DD-004 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -60 497404 6920180 271 428 *RIBE-DD-005 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 155 -65 497530 6929401 270 472 *RIBE-DD-006 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 145 -60 497670 6929501 273 491 *RIBE-DD-007 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 325 -50 497798 6929101 274 467 *RIBE-DD-008 RIB-Nine Iron RIB East 325 -55 498284 6929287 264 464 *RIBW-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB West 150 -50 495831 6929490 274 503 *RIBW-DD-002 RIB-Nine Iron RIB West 145 -55 497766 6929322 271 380 *RIBW-DD-003 RIB-Nine Iron RIB West 325 -55 497645 6930031 275 347 *RIBN-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB North 300 -65 499574 6929887 261 623 *RIBS-DD-001 RIB-Nine Iron RIB South 150 -50 495747 6927640 277.5 377 *KU-DD-002 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -70 515525 6936210 251 616 *KU-DD-003 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -70 515758 6936059 268.5 56 *KU-DD-003A RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -68 515758 6936059 268.5 605 *KU-DD-004 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -60 515757 695641 255 602 *KU-DD-005 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 210 -70 515980 6935734 256 302 *KU-DD-006 RIB-Nine Iron KU Target 30 -70 514794 6935805 275 647 *ML-DD-013 Lac 50 ML Target 25 -50 523968 6939404 215 551 *ML-DD-014 Lac 50 ML Target 25 -50 524869 6939109 206 407

*Previously released drillholes from 2025 Angilak Exploration Program

Figure 4: Striplog RIBE-DD-003 showing mineralized interval with composite uranium mineralization1 with average grades – derived from assay samples.

Figure 5: Striplog RIBE-DD-007 showing mineralized interval with composite uranium mineralization1 with average grades – derived from assay samples.

Figure 6: Striplog RIBW-DD-001 showing mineralized interval with composite uranium mineralization1 with average grades – derived from assay samples.

Figure 7: Striplog RIBW-DD-003 showing mineralized interval with composite uranium mineralization1 with average grades – derived from assay samples.

Figure 8: Striplog RIBS-DD-001 showing mineralized interval with composite uranium mineralization1 with average grades – derived from assay samples.

Assay Samples

1.Composite mineralization is calculated using a 0.01% U 3 O 8 cutoff with a maximum internal dilution of 1.5 m.

2The Company considers high-grade mineralization to be any interval over 1% U 3 O 8 .

All drill intercepts are core width and true thickness is yet to be determined.

Core samples are submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon. The SRC facility is ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (scope of accreditation #537). The samples are analyzed for a multi-element suite using partial and total digestion inductively coupled plasma methods, for boron by Na2O2 fusion, and for uranium by fluorimetry.

References for Historic Diamond Drilling Results and Surficial Sampling

3For additional information regarding ATHA’s Angilak Project please refer to the Technical Report entitled “Technical Report on the Angilak Property, Nunavut, Canada” with an effective date of October 14, 2025, prepared by Matt Batty, MSc, P. Geo, who is a “qualified person” under NI 43-101, available under ATHA’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Cliff Revering, P.Eng., Vice President, Exploration of ATHA, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds the largest cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two of the world’s most prominent basins for uranium discoveries – ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Troy Boisjoli, CEO, ATHA Energy Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire