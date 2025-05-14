ATD Audio Visual Acquires Theatrixx xVision Nomad 2.6 LED Tiles

Screenshot

ATD Audio Visual, which offers AV services, rentals, and sales and installation, has invested in a large quantity of Theatrixx xVision Nomad 2.6 pixel pitch LED tiles.

“We were looking for high-quality, broadcast-grade LED tiles with great product support,” says ATD President Or Israel. “We decided to streamline our small-pixel LED inventory in favor of Theatrixx Nomad tiles for large-scale displays and for the ability to expand our reach to other cross-rental partners.”

The xVision Nomad is a true AV workhorse that’s packed with features and housed in a rugged frame. It is the first xVision product to feature Theatrixx’s proprietary TPEP technology, which makes it extremely durable and ideal for daily AV rental applications and productions. Proprietary TPEP (Titanium/Polymer Edge Protection) technology provides unparalleled module protection and durability.

The xVision Nomad is also among the first LED displays on the market to boast a 7,680 Hz

refresh rate for the greatest dynamic range and grayscale depth, especially at lower brightness settings.

“The xVision Nomad uses an NCP configuration file to deliver better color reproduction and better-looking content,” notes Or Israel. “Nomad also reduces by a factor of four the decrease in pixel quality compared to other small-pixel LED tiles.

“In addition, we have an unusual two-year product warranty from Theatrixx, which attests to the quality and level of their customer service.” The xVision Nomad tiles are available for ATD’s own event production use as well as to rental customers.

Or Israel reports that ATD has provided xVision Nomad to the Nova Exhibit currently touring the US and Canada. This large-scale, multimedia installation is a powerful educational and emotional exhibit that allows attendees to bear witness to the horrors which occurred on October 7, 2023 at the Nova Music Festival in Israel.

xVision Nomad has also been part of numerous corporate events requiring big LED displays.

About ATD Audio Visual

ATD Audio Visual is a full-service, one-stop event production company based in New York City and Los Angeles. We specialize in high-quality event production, audio visual presentations, projection mapping and modern lighting technologies. As experts in these fields, our technicians can advise virtually any AV aspect of high-profile event production.

For more information, visit www.atd-av.com