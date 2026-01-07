At CES 2026, Meta-Bounds Redefines Lightweight AR with 25g Monocular and 38g Full-Color Binocular Glasses

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CES 2026 (International Consumer Electronics Show), the world’s premier technology event, officially kicked off in Las Vegas, USA on Wednesday. As an innovation pioneer in the consumer-level AR (Augmented Reality) sector, Meta-Bounds made its debut at the exhibition with a series of core products and technological achievements driven by cutting-edge underlying optical technologies. These include not only two reference design solutions that won the 2026 CES Innovation Award—the “25g World’s Lightest Stylish AI+AR Glasses” and the “38g World’s Lightest Full-Featured Colorful AI+AR Glasses”—but also a number of breakthrough core components such as 12-inch resin wafers and full-laminated resin waveguides.

Behind these innovative breakthroughs lies Meta-Bounds’ AR technology system centered on “underlying optical technologies + mass production”. This system can efficiently empower global ecosystem partners, providing solid support and new impetus into the evolution of the AI+AR industry.

Dual CES Innovation Awards

Leading the Development of Cutting-Edge Core AR Technologies

The two key AR glasses reference design solutions highlighted by Meta-Bounds at this event both clinched the 2026 CES Innovation Award. Tailored for different consumer and application scenarios, these two solutions have set new industry benchmarks for lightweight design while delivering an cutting-edge product experience, solidifying the industry’s development direction through tangible technological breakthroughs and productization capabilities.

25g World’s Lightest Stylish AI+AR Glasses: Breaking the Comfort Threshold, Ushering AR Glasses into the “Zero-Burden Wearing Era”.

This product, marking the lightest AR glasses in the world, leverages Meta-Bounds’ proprietary resin diffractive waveguide technology, achieving a 50% weight reduction compared with traditional solutions. It not only realizes “zero-burden wearing” but also perfectly integrates ultimate lightweight design with fashion aesthetics.

In terms of optical display and intelligent interaction, the solution adopts a monocular monochromatic green MicroLED light engine. Combined with Meta-Bounds’ world-leading full-laminated waveguide technology, the transmittance reaches as high as 98%. While ensuring clear visual experience, it stably supports core practical functions such as all-day voice AI assistant, real-time translation, smart navigation, and teleprompter.

The design balances fashion and practicality: the temple width is controlled within 9.5 millimeters, and the replaceable front frame meets the needs of personalized styling and brand customization. Equipped with the innovative interaction system, it achieves long standby time when folded and automatic wake-up when unfolded, delivering a seamless unfold-to-use experience. From wearing comfort and aesthetic design to interaction logic, this product sets a new benchmark for lightweight AR glasses.

38g World’s Lightest Full-Featured Colorful AI+AR Glasses: The Ultimate Hardware Carrier for AIGC, Breaking the “Lightweight Equals Compromised Performance” dilemma.

With an ultra lightweight 38g body, this glasses redefines the design standard for binocular polychromatic AI+AR glasses. For the first time in the XR industry, it perfectly integrates “full-function configuration” with “lightweight form factor”, breaking the inherent perception that “weight reduction must come at the cost of performance”, and emerging as the ideal hardware carrier for integrating AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) into daily life.

Despite its compact body, the glasses deeply integrates camera and AI perception module, supporting functions like image recognition and multi-modal interaction. It enables one-click access to the all-day visual AI assistant, along with features such as real-time translation and first-person view live streaming, achieving full-function coverage in an ultra-light form.

In terms of design, it adopts a minimalist semi-rimmed style suitable for diverse scenarios. The optical system uses 1.74 high-refractive-index resin waveguide and a single-chip polychromatic MicroLED light engine, which not only enables colorful display but also effectively suppresses the rainbow effect. As the world’s lightest full-featured colorful binocular AI+AR glasses, this solution, with its highly integrated AI capabilities and open interfaces, provides the industry with a reliable technical option that combines ultra-lightweight form, powerful functions and immersive experience, leading consumer-level AR to evolve into a new stage of deeply integrated smart wearable.

Hardcore Technological Breakthroughs

Building Competitiveness in Underlying Optics

The outstanding performance of the two state-of-the-art masterpieces in AR industry, is underpinned by multiple innovative breakthroughs in Meta-Bounds’ underlying core technologies.

In the realm of resin materials for waveguides, Meta-Bounds upgraded the refractive index of resin wafers from 1.58 to 1.74 this year, and plans to launch resin wafers with a refractive index of 1.8 and above in the future. This will further raise the upper limit of the optical performance of resin materials, bringing better visual experience to mass-market consumer-level AR glasses. Meanwhile, after mass-producing 8-inch resin wafers, Meta-Bounds further overcame technical challenges in large-size surface control and material processing, successfully developing 12-inch resin wafers. This significantly improves material utilization rate and production efficiency, providing a key supply chain guarantee for reducing the cost of core waveguide components and promoting the large-scale development of the AR industry.

In addition, based on self-developed core adhesive materials, Meta-Bounds has realized the world’s first mass-producible full-laminated resin waveguide. Compared with traditional solutions, its thickness is reduced by more than 40%. Meanwhile, this process increases the waveguide transmittance to 98% and mitigates the back reflection issue inherent in diffractive waveguides, delivering superior visual effects for end products.

Full-Stack In-Depth Empowerment

Ushering in a New Era of AR Industrial Scale

Different from the traditional ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) model, Meta-Bounds is the world’s first and only company capable of providing full-chain technical services ranging from underlying optical materials and wafers to resin waveguides, light engines, front frames and entire solutions. Beyond the cutting-edge optical technologies and solutions showcased at CES, Meta-Bounds also boasts prominent advantages in mass production engineering.

Relying on the proprietary fully automated AR display active-alignment equipment and self-developed optical active-alignment algorithm, Meta-Bounds achieves high-precision alignment and consistency control of light engine-waveguide coupling, ensuring that both binocular optical performance and mass production yield reach the industry-leading level, thus providing core guarantees for high-quality and large-scale delivery.

Currently, Meta-Bounds has completed a total of 11 generations of display-type lightweight AR glasses iterations, including 8 generations of monochromatic models + 3 generations of polychromatic models. With solid technical strength and mass production capabilities, the company has established in-depth cooperation with global industry leaders such as SoftBank Group, OPPO, Lenovo, ZTE, Transsion, and more, launching a variety of consumer-level AI+AR glasses. These products have successfully entered the mass consumer market by virtue of ultra lightweight design and intelligent experience, further verifying the commercial value of Meta-Bounds’ full-stack optical technologies. The four conceptual AR glasses designs for diverse scenarios unveiled at the CES 2026, shed a new direction to industry with the technological empowerment capabilities and in-depth user insights of Meta-Bounds.

In the future, Meta-Bounds will continue to be driven by core optical technology innovation, empowering end products with superior optical performance and lightweight comfortable wearing experience, making “Lighten by Meta-Bounds” a benchmark for cutting-edge AR technology innovation, and collaborate with global partners to promote the large-scale development of the AR industry, accelerating the arrival of consumer-level AI+AR era.

About Meta-Bounds

MOJIE, also known as Meta-Bounds globally, stands as a global trailblazer in consumer-level AR technologies, including near-eye display, perceptual interaction and mass production.

Based on world-leading AR technologies, Meta-Bounds stands out on the world stage, paving a new direction of ultra lightweight AR glasses for the industry. Since 2022, Meta-Bounds has collaborated with global technology conglomerates such as SoftBank, OPPO, ZTE, Lenovo, Baidu, Transsion, Otsuka Corporation, and DreamSmart, launching multiple new-generation consumer level AR glasses, maintaining and repeatedly breaking the world record for the most lightweight AR glasses.

Meta-Bounds is the first and only company in the world that can provide end-to-end solutions covering the entire AR value chain from the underlying optical materials to wafers, waveguides, light engines, front frames, and complete AR glasses devices.

To learn more, please visit the official website: https://www.meta-bounds.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-ces-2026-meta-bounds-redefines-lightweight-ar-with-25g-monocular-and-38g-full-color-binocular-glasses-302655274.html

SOURCE Meta-Bounds