ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strategic Partnership with the National Esports Collegiate Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) today announced a strategic partnership with the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), uniting two leaders committed to advancing the collegiate esports ecosystem.

Through this partnership, ROG products including their flagship ROG G700 and ROG GM700 models, will be featured across NECC-sponsored events. The ROG G700 and GM700 gaming desktops deliver an unparalleled gaming experience by providing gamers with unstoppable performance for seamless play, optimized thermals to stay cool, and advanced connectivity that allows players to game without lag. Athletes will be able to rely on the G700 and GM700 to elevate their gameplay and deliver reliable, tournament-grade high-performance technology to support their elite competition. Additionally, the collaboration will include program support, product integration, research initiatives, and event activations.

“Collegiate esports demand exceptional focus, skill, and dedication, and we’re proud to empower athletes with hardware built to meet that level of competition,” says Jenny Chang, Director of Product Marketing. “Through our partnership with NECC, we’re ensuring that student‑athletes have access to elite‑level ROG technology that supports their pursuit of peak performance and elevates not only their gaming potential, but also their success in the classroom. We have seen how esports have contributed to a revolution in STEM programs and are proud to partner with NECC to build an environment where student competitors can thrive across the board.”

ASUS will serve as a Title Sponsor of the NECC National Championships which will take place this May in San Antonio, Texas, where ROG gaming systems will power competition throughout the event to ensure an outstanding player experience.

“Today marks an exciting milestone for collegiate esports,” said Jacob VanRyn, NECC Commissioner & CEO. “This partnership has been a long time in the making, and we are proud to align with the world’s leading gaming hardware brand. Our conversations with the ROG team have always centered on supporting the growth of the collegiate esports community. We’re confident this relationship will deliver meaningful value to our member institutions and the student-athletes.”

As a strategic partner with NECC, ROG deepens its dedication to education by leveraging esports as a platform for students to build collaboration, communication, and strategic thinking skills. Through these programs, learners gain opportunities to discover interests in STEM fields, game development, and digital content creation. With high‑performance gaming technology at the center, ROG delivers immersive environments that spark curiosity, elevate engagement, and inspire the next wave of digital creators.

ABOUT ASUS REPUBLIC OF GAMERS (ROG)

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world’s best gaming hardware and software. Established in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products recognized for performance, quality, and design. Learn more at rog.asus.com.

Beyond creating next-gen gaming products, ROG is empowering the next esports revolution in education, dedicated to developing students’ skills and inspiring them to prepare for a digital future. Learn more at https://www.asus.com/us/site/business/esportsinedu.

ABOUT THE NECC

The National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) provides innovative competition experiences, quality broadcasting services, and an inclusive community for collegiate esports. With over 500 participating colleges and universities, NECC is dedicated to supporting directors, coaches, and student-athletes while helping collegiate esports reach its full potential.

Learn more at necc.gg

