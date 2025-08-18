ASUS Announces Major Savings This Back-to-School Season, With Up to 40% Off a Wide Selection From Essential to Premium Tech!

For every student’s academic, creative, and entertainment needs, ASUS has the perfect device

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASUS is thrilled to announce exciting deals and promotions for the 2025 back-to-school season! From now until August 24, 2025, select ASUS devices – including entry-level laptops, next-generation AI-powered PCs, and high-performance gaming battlestations – will be discounted at the ASUS Store and major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Costco, Newegg, and Walmart.

To keep the back-to-school celebration going, Best Buy will also be having limited-time flash sales across popular product series including ASUS Chromebook, ProArt, TUF, Vivobook, and Zenbook as well as ROG Strix and Zephyrus.

Explore some of our top back-to-school picks below:

Devices for K-12, Higher Education, and Creative Arts & Design

ASUS Chromebook CX15 Pricing and availability: $159 at Walmart (you save $60.99!) Best for: Elementary and middle school students who need a reliable, secure, and user-friendly laptop for everyday learning. What sets it apart: Built to meet US military-grade durability standards and featuring a spill-resistant keyboard, the ASUS Chromebook CX15 is designed to withstand any mishaps that may occur in and out of the classroom. The device also runs on ChromeOS, which is praised for its ease of use and robust, built-in security features – ensuring a safe and manageable experience for both students and parents. Available in Fabric Blue and Pure Gray



ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus Pricing and availability: $649.99 at Best Buy (you save $50!) Best for: High school and college students who prefer the benefits of ChromeOS devices (e.g., ease of use, seamless integration with Google Workspace applications, and affordability) but need a boost in performance. What sets it apart: With 2x the power, speed, memory, and storage that come with the Chromebook Plus designation, the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus – which features the Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 5 processor – offers Google AI-enhanced performance and the hardware features needed to handle demanding tasks and streamline workflows with ease. Available in Fog Silver



ASUS Vivobook 16 ( Qualcomm / AMD ) Pricing and availability: Starting at $699.99 at the ASUS Store, Amazon (Qualcomm/AMD), B&H, Best Buy, and Newegg (you save up to $100!) Best for: Middle school to college students who prefer a laptop with a larger display while maintaining a portable, thin and light form factor. What sets it apart: Featuring an expansive, 16-inch LED display, the ASUS Vivobook 16 provides plenty of screen real estate for productivity – making it the perfect laptop for working on large documents or multitasking. Additionally, the anti-glare coating and TÜV Rheinland-certified low blue light helps reduce eyestrain during long study sessions. Despite its large screen, this Copilot+ PC is thin, light, and therefore easy to carry around campus all day. Available in Quiet Blue



ASUS Vivobook 14 / 16 Flip: Pricing and availability: Starting at $899.99 at the ASUS Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Costco (you save up to $135!) Best for: Middle school to college students who desire the flexibility offered by a 2-in-1 device. What sets it apart: The Vivobook 14/16 Flip has a 360° hinge that allows it to function both as a traditional laptop and a tablet with stylus support (ASUS Pen sold separately) so students can, for example, take handwritten notes in tablet mode and then switch to laptop mode for typing essays. Its powerful up to Intel ® Core ™ Ultra 7 processor and AI-driven Copilot+ PC features are supported with up to 25 hours of incredible battery life, ensuring the laptop excels with academic and creative tasks throughout 3 days of classes without needing to be recharged. Available in Matte Gray



Devices for Gaming and STEM

ROG Ally Pricing and availability: $449.99 at the ASUS Store (you save $200!) Best for: Middle school-aged students and above who are interested in PC gaming, especially when they’re on-the-go, but don’t want to commit to the high cost of a dedicated gaming laptop. What sets it apart: The ROG Ally stands out as a unique handheld gaming device because it runs on Windows 11, giving users instant access to a massive library of PC games including Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and more. While not a direct replacement for a full gaming rig, it offers a compelling blend of portability and power to play any game, anywhere. Available in White



ASUS TUF Gaming A15 : Pricing and availability: $879.99 at Walmart (you save $85!) Best for: Middle and high school-aged gamers who are also looking to dabble in content creation. What sets it apart: Praised for its excellent price-to-performance ratio, the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 laptop is a great entry point into PC gaming and content creation without breaking the bank. Featuring AMD’s Ryzen ™ 5 7535HS processor and a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 3050 GPU, it can handle both modern games and demanding tasks like video editing with ease. It also includes extra slots for RAM and storage, so students can easily upgrade down the line to improve performance as their needs grow. Available in Graphite Black



ASUS TUF Gaming A18 Pricing and availability: $1,399.99 at B&H (you save $100!) Best for: High school and college students who need a powerful laptop with a larger display for extra immersion. What sets it apart: Featuring the powerful AMD Ryzen ™ 7 260 and a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 5050 GPU, the ASUS TUF Gaming A18 provides the muscle needed for complex academic tasks, creative projects, and games, while the expansive 18-inch FHD+ display is perfect for multitasking and immersive entertainment. Built with military-grade durability and offering easy upgradeability, this laptop is designed to last throughout the school year and beyond. Available in Jaeger Gray



ROG Strix G 16 (Intel) i / 18 (AMD) : Pricing and availability: Starting at $1,499.99 at Amazon and Newegg (you save up to $200!) Best for: High school and college students who need the power of a desktop computer but prefer the portable form factor of a laptop. What sets it apart: Equipped with powerful hardware often found in desktop PCs, like either the Intel ® Core ™ i9 Processor 14900HX or the AMD Ryzen ™ 9 8940HX, and up to a NVIDIA ® GeForce RTX ™ 5060 GPU, the ROG Strix G16/18 is perfect for students who have limited space but prefer a compact solution without sacrificing performance. Not only is this laptop built to handle resource-intensive AAA game titles at high frames per second, it also serves as a highly capable workstation for STEM and creative applications. Available in Eclipse Gray



ROG G700 : Pricing and availability: $1,999.99 at Newegg (you save $100!) Best for: High school-aged gamers and above who demand the absolute best. performance without any compromises. What sets it apart: The ROG G700 is a full-tower desktop PC that features top-of-the-line components, including the AMD Ryzen ™ 7 9800X3D processor and Radeon ™ RX 9070 XT graphics, all supported by a sophisticated cooling system to ensure peak performance during intense gaming sessions as well as STEM and content creation tasks. Its premium build, sleek design, and tool-less chassis allow for easy future upgrades and maintenance. Available in Black



AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

Please note: All prices displayed are subject to change at any time without notice. Promotional products are subject to availability.

