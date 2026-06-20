AstroDoc Expands ASTRID Platform with Free Veterinary AI Companion to Address Rising Pet Care Costs

As global pet ownership continues to rise, bringing companion animals into hundreds of millions of households, the escalating costs of veterinary care have created a substantial barrier to access. Recent data indicates that more than half of pet owners in the United States delayed or skipped veterinary visits last year due to high expenses. This trend leaves many families without reliable guidance during sudden emergencies or late-night health concerns. In response to this issue, AstroDoc, Inc. has announced the expansion of its ASTRID platform, introducing a free, browser-based Veterinary AI Companion designed to offer continuous health guidance for pets.

Dr. Samir Qamar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, developed the ASTRID platform to bypass traditional barriers to entry. The system requires no account creation, no sign-ups, no application downloads, and charges no fees. Dr. Qamar explained that this friction-free design was a deliberate choice to allow the platform to scale quickly and reach users who need immediate assistance without financial hesitation.

The Veterinary AI Companion draws its information from vetted scientific sources to provide accurate guidance on pet health concerns. Rather than offering formal diagnoses or prescribing treatments, functions the company maintains must remain strictly with trained professionals, the tool provides guided symptom assessments and urgency evaluations. Dr. Qamar emphasised that the artificial intelligence is built to complement professional veterinary medicine. The platform incorporates strict guardrails designed to protect users, recognising that AI technology is still in its early stages and must be handled with clinical responsibility.

The introduction of the veterinary tool marks a significant expansion of AstroDoc’s multi-agent architecture. In a short period, the company has successfully launched three distinct health agents, covering medical, veterinary, and dental domains. According to Dr. Qamar, the common denominator across these fields is a rigorous focus on security, privacy, and accuracy. This shared infrastructure allows AstroDoc to scale its offerings without needing to rebuild its core systems for each new discipline.

AstroDoc’s approach contrasts with health technology companies that limit their focus to a single speciality or geographic region. The Medical AI Companion reached users across 65 countries within months, using zero paid acquisition, and has since expanded into 84 countries. Users accessing the medical tool now also see the veterinary option. Dr. Qamar, whose background includes practising medicine globally and growing up as the son of a former United Nations diplomat, noted that fundamental care requirements remain consistent across borders. The objective for ASTRID was always to construct a system available to everyone, regardless of geography.

The decision for a human physician to develop a tool for household pets stems from the reality that families prefer a single destination for all their care needs. Dr. Qamar pointed out that pets are often neglected in health technology because they are a different species, yet they are integral family members. Furthermore, the stress of managing a sick pet can directly affect the physical and mental health of the human owner.

This holistic view of family health also drove the recent release of the Dental AI Companion. Acknowledging that actual dental care requires in-person visits, the dental tool supplies evidence-based information to help users make informed decisions when a specialist is unavailable. Dr. Qamar views dental health as an inseparable component of overall medical health.

To further improve accessibility, AstroDoc recently added a dedicated Spanish-language version for all its AI companions. Looking ahead, Dr. Qamar’s ultimate vision is for ASTRID to become a leading, trusted source of health information for the entire family, delivering guidance in a highly personalised format.

By removing financial and technical hurdles, ASTRID provides pet owners with immediate access to structured information, helping them decide when professional veterinary care is necessary. AstroDoc’s commitment to expert-informed, round-the-clock guidance establishes a practical standard for health information access, ensuring that families and their pets are never left without support.

To learn more or to access the ASTRID platform, visit https://home.myastrid.ai/ .

Media Contact

Company Name: ASTRID

Contact Person: Samir Qamar

Email: sqamar@myastrid.ai

Website: https://app.myastrid.ai/

SOURCE: ASTRID

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