Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa Earns Five Kansas City Favorites Honors; Dr. Sheryl L. Young Named Favorite Doctor

APSKC earns gold awards for Favorite Cosmetic Surgery and Favorite Med Spa, silver for Favorite Dermatology and Favorite Medical Practice

Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa has earned five Kansas City Favorites honors tied to the practice, including four awards for the practice and a gold honor for Dr. Sheryl L. Young as Favorite Doctor. The practice earned gold for Favorite Cosmetic Surgery and Favorite Med Spa and silver for Favorite Dermatology and Favorite Medical Practice.

The Kansas City Favorites recognize Kansas City-area businesses, organizations and professionals chosen by local voters. Winners were announced July 12 in the Kansas City Favorites Winners’ Magazine, which was distributed inside the Sunday edition of The Kansas City Star.

The Kansas City Favorites top-voted cosmetic surgery team consists of six board-certified plastic surgeons who exemplify the highest standards of patient safety, ethics, and surgical excellence. With decades of collective experience, the surgeons perform a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures, including breast augmentation, tummy tuck, liposuction, facelift, eyelid surgery, and reconstructive surgery, providing personalized care tailored to each patient.

The practice’s community-voted “Favorite” Kansas City Med Spa is staffed by a team of five licensed estheticians and five experienced nurse injectors trained by the practice’s board-certified plastic surgeons and industry experts to deliver personalized, research-based patient care. The Med Spa offers a comprehensive menu of aesthetic treatments, including HydraFacial, DiamondGlow, chemical peels, Botox, dermal fillers, laser hair removal, microneedling, laser resurfacing, PDO Threads, and PRF, with each treatment plan tailored to help patients achieve their unique aesthetic goals.

The award-winning dermatology practice is led by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nahid Shahrooz, who specializes in the early detection and treatment of skin cancer as well as the diagnosis and management of some medical skin conditions. Committed to promoting lifelong skin health, Dr. Shahrooz provides comprehensive care for conditions including skin cancer, pre-cancerous lesions, moles, warts, and skin tags. Patients also benefit from advanced treatments for aging and sun-damaged skin, with care plans designed to support both skin health and overall well-being.

The overall recognition of Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa as a Favorite Medical Practice reflects the multidisciplinary team’s long-standing commitment to exceptional care. For more than 30 years, the practice’s award-winning, patient-first philosophy has emphasized education, personalized treatment, and set the highest safety standards to help patients achieve their health, wellness, and aesthetic goals. Through collaboration among experienced plastic surgeons, dermatology providers, and aesthetic specialists, the practice continues to provide comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

The 2026 honors extend Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa’s impressive Kansas City Favorites pedigree. The practice has been recognized in the program for four consecutive years, demonstrating enduring voter confidence and a sustained reputation for excellence across cosmetic surgery, dermatology, medical practice and Med Spa services.

“These honors matter to us because they come from the community we serve every day,” said Dr. Young. “Our patients trust us with personal decisions, and we never take that for granted. I’m grateful to our team and to everyone who took the time to vote.”

The magazine is available as a digital flipbook at KansasCityFavorites.com . For more information about Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa, visit https://www.apskc.com/ or call 913-451-3722.

About Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa

Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa serves the Kansas City metropolitan area with plastic surgery, dermatology and medical skin care services. Founded in 1977, the practice offers surgical and nonsurgical care through a team that includes board-certified plastic surgeons, a board-certified dermatologist, certified estheticians and nurses. For more information, visit https://www.apskc.com/ .

Media Contact

Matt Pick

913-451-5050

info@apskc.com

11501 Granada Lane,

Leawood, KS 66211

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9UewAbbTxRkWaCvY6

SOURCE: Associated Plastic Surgeons & Med Spa

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire