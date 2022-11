Projection mapping for 2D and 2.5D content is coming to Live FX!

Supported with any LED wall shape, any camera tracking system and any form of footage – including, but not limited to ProRes, NotchLC, H264, H265, DNxHR, Cineform and more!

For more information, visit www.assimilateinc.com.

Twitter: @assimilateinc

Instagram: @assimilateinc (Community hashtag: #AssimilateSCRATCH)

Facebook: AssimilateInc

Press contact: [email protected]