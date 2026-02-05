Aspire Biopharma’s Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, to Showcase BUZZ BOMB(TM) Caffeine and its Innovative Sublingual Delivery Technology at The Sports & Active Nutrition Summit

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP) (“Aspire” or the “Company”), wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, a marketer of a proprietary sublingual caffeine supplement today announced its participation at The Sports & Active Nutrition Summit USA, scheduled for February 18-20 in San Diego, CA. Aspire will feature its flagship caffeine product, BUZZ BOMB™, at the event.

The Sports & Active Nutrition Summit USA is a premier industry gathering that unites leaders in sports nutrition and active lifestyle innovation. The summit explores the intersection of scientific research, ingredient development, business strategy, and consumer trends through expert-led presentations, startup showcases, wellness programs, and extensive networking opportunities, helping attendees stay ahead in the evolving market of performance-oriented nutrition. The summit presents opportunities for networking and marketing to retailers of innovative products like BUZZ BOMB™

The participation of Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company at the Summit follows the recent launch of the redesigned BUZZ BOMB™ website, https://buzzbombcaffeine.com, which offers a seamless, mobile-optimized, and user-friendly experience. This digital enhancement is complemented by refreshed product branding, including a new logo and modern packaging designed to better reflect the product’s innovative capabilities.

BUZZ BOMB™ Caffeine and Sublingual Delivery

Unlike traditional energy drinks or pills, BUZZ BOMB™ utilizes a proprietary sublingual format delivered in a single-serving stick pack of dry powder sprinkled under the tongue. This method delivers pure caffeine quickly without the hassle of mixing with water or consuming typical caffeine sources like energy drinks, coffee, or soda.

BUZZ BOMB™ features 50mg of caffeine and is currently offered in four flavors: Tropical Fruit, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, and Coffee Mocha. Designed for athletes, professionals, and the everyday person needing a rapid boost, BUZZ BOMB™ provides a precise serving of caffeine in easy-to-use single serving stick packs.

“The Sports & Active Nutrition Summit provides an excellent platform to demonstrate the rapid onset and convenience of our sublingual caffeine compared to conventional caffeine formats like sodas and energy drinks,” said Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire. “We look forward to connecting with industry innovators and showcasing how BUZZ BOMB™ is poised to disrupt the active sports and fitness supplement market.”

JOIN US!

Date: February 18-20, 2026

Location: San Diego, CA

Join us in San Diego from February 18-20 for three days of innovative insights, industry networking, and discussions shaping the future of sports and active nutrition.

Visit us at the show for BUZZ BOMB™ samples, insightful conversations, and a chance to connect directly with our team.

To learn more about BUZZ BOMB™, or purchase product online, please visit https://buzzbombcaffeine.com.

BUZZ BOMB™ Variety Pack

About The Sports & Active Nutrition Summit Series

The Sports & Active Nutrition Summit Series brings together industry professionals to bridge the gaps between cutting-edge science, business strategy, and key regulatory developments. It offers a one-stop shop for the latest must-have insights into the worlds of sports and active nutrition. The three-day interactive summit takes place annually in Europe and the US. To learn more, visit the event website at https://sportsnutritionsummit-usa.com/live/en/page/home

About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a sublingual delivery method that can deliver supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Contact

PCG Advisory

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@pcgadvisory.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” provisions created by those laws. Aspire’s forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding our future operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements represent our views as of the date of this press release and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ in our drug or supplement offerings include general market conditions, whether clinical trials demonstrate the efficacy and safety of our drug candidates to the satisfaction of regulatory authorities, or do not otherwise produce positive results which may cause us to incur additional costs or experience delays in completing, or ultimately be unable to complete the development and commercialization of our drug candidates; the clinical results for our drug candidates, which may not support further development or marketing approval; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials and marketing approval; our ability to achieve commercial success for our drug or supplement candidates, if approved; our limited operating history and our ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of our product candidates; that the Company will be able to meet the deadlines or conditions imposed by the Hearings Panel or regain compliance with all applicable requirements for continued listing, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, statements that “we believe” and similar statements reflect our beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject. These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These statements are inherently uncertain, and you are cautioned not to rely unduly upon these statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The information contained in any website referenced herein is not, and shall not be deemed to be, part of or incorporated into this press release.

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire