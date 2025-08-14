Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc., to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 20

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) (“Aspire” or the “Company”), developer of a multi-faceted patent-pending drug and supplement delivery technology, today announced that Kraig Higginson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Aspire, will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 20 at 1:45 PM Eastern. Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5UneWjXKTOuzgbB4wpeByg

One-on-One Meetings

Aspire will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit https://sidoti.com/events.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Aspire’s website at https://ir.aspirebiolabs.com/events/

About Aspire Biopharma, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma has developed a patent-pending disruptive technology that can deliver supplements and drugs to the body rapidly and precisely with less negative impact to the system by going directly to the bloodstream and avoiding the gastrointestinal tract. For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com.

