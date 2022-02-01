Ashley Park Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris, Joy Ride) receives an IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award, as determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented an IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award to Emily in Paris and Joy Ride actor Ashley Park. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Park’s STARmeter award also celebrates Asian Heritage Month, for which IMDb features exclusive videos, editorial lists, and photo galleries recognizing Asian talent, storytellers, and titles, all of which can be found here.





Park consistently trends on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, propelled by her role in the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris. Fans are eagerly anticipating her performance in the upcoming Lionsgate film Joy Ride.

“I’m genuinely stunned and humbled to receive this STARmeter Award, which is especially meaningful to me because it comes from IMDb and fans around the world,” said Park. “IMDb and IMDbPro are my go-to sources for information about the entertainment industry, which has been essential to establishing and growing my career. Receiving this award during Asian Heritage Month is a beautiful reminder that I am part of an incredible community of storytellers, and to never underestimate my voice.”

“The IMDbPro STARmeter chart has chronicled the growth of Ashley’s career as she brought to life beloved, fan-favorite characters including Mindy in Emily in Paris,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “Fans and entertainment professionals around the world have enjoyed learning more about her life and career on IMDb and IMDbPro, and we are proud to honor her early and continuing success with this IMDb STARmeter Award.”

About her role in the upcoming film Joy Ride, Park shared, “I wholeheartedly love every moment I get to spend with my amazing Joy Ride family. I’m particularly happy that this film will have a theatrical release, allowing moviegoers to experience this comedy in a shared space and community. It feels like the ultimate combination of all the special parts I love about storytelling in both screen and stage work.”

About her time as a musical theater major at the University of Michigan and her first IMDb credit as Jenny in the short film Barnaby, Park shared, “My early experiences on camera I first fell in love with all aspects of storytelling. I never even imagined a place for myself on screen until then. My best advice for emerging actors is to use IMDb and IMDbPro to explore how other actors you respect began their careers and which professionals helped them navigate the industry when they got started.”

Park also shared some of the Asian actors and filmmakers whose work inspires her, including Sandra Oh, Steven Yeun, Lucy Liu, Michelle Yeoh, Julie Oh, Bong Joon Ho, Daniel Dae Kim, and Jon M. Chu. Park’s recent favorite titles include Parasite, Minari, and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

IMDb users can add titles from Park’s IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist here.

Previous IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award recipients include Ayo Edebiri, Emma D’Arcy, Regé-Jean Page, Simone Ashley, Nicholas Braun, and Jacob Elordi. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards here.

