Ashby & Gabriel, Advaiya, and LAMR Group Form Partnership for Security Solutions, Staffing, and Marketing

Three leading companies – Ashby & Gabriel, Advaiya, and LAMR Group have formed a security-focused partnership and GTM strategy to offer solutions, staffing, and marketing in the age of AI. The three firms have extensive experience in Security, working with Blue-Chips and startups alike. As Security has taken on an increasingly important footprint – with Digitization and AI- combining the three companies’ skill sets and experience creates leverage and scale for a hungry and buoyant marketplace.

“The combination is natural and powerful, “said Paras Shah, Founder and CEO of LAMR Group. “Security is no longer an afterthought, with each enterprise needing to elevate it to a Board-level conversation; as such, our deep vertical experience and focus on products, people, and processes hold us in good stead,” he added.

The partnership has already secured customers, across the span of its offerings. “We did not develop the joint GTM in a vacuum. We answered a clear call by customers,” said Advaiya President, Dharmesh Godha.

Megan Human Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Ashby & Gabriel said, “Working with LAMR and Advaiya allows our creative and marketing services to be anchored on a solid technology and people-assets foundation. Security is not a unidimensional area and we knew we had to attack it on all fronts.”

The partnership will be investing in executive relationships and industry events. With the emergence of Agentic AI, the demand for nuanced and deep security solutions has skyrocketed.

About Advaiya

Advaiya is a technology consulting and services organization that provides tailored technology solutions with a core focus on business applications, cloud, data infrastructure, security and to enable AI with Peripheral Automation.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner since 2005, Advaiya has been at the forefront of assisting companies with Microsoft platforms. Advaiya is also partners with Sitecore, Databricks, Snowflake, OnePlan and Monday.com to enable holistic transformation and DX for customers. With over 1,000 successful client projects, we have showed consistent value to clients globally.

About Ashby & Gabriel

Ashby & Gabriel is a full-service marketing agency dedicated to helping mission-driven organizations amplify their impact. By combining proven strategies with compelling storytelling, data-driven insights, and innovative branding, we equip our clients with the tools they need to drive meaningful change. Our client-centered model often functions as an extension of in-house marketing teams, providing the strategic expertise and execution needed to achieve measurable results. At Ashby & Gabriel, we believe marketing is more than promotion; it’s a catalyst for transformation. Learn more at www.ashbyandgabriel.com.

About LAMR Group

LAMR Group is a boutique security and privacy consulting firm, specializing in all aspects of the space – from people and process to technology and innovation. We count industry stalwarts and startups alike in our client base. Based in Toronto, CA and Bellevue, WA, LAMR offers honesty and integrity in our assessment of your needs and our suggestions for both remediation and proactive solutions.

