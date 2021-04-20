ASG President Dave Van Hoy Talks Cloud-Based Production at SVG Systems Integrator Summit

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., APRIL 19, 2021 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a leading media technology and engineering firm, today announced Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG, will participate in a panel discussion on cloud-based production this week at the SVG 2021 Systems Integrator Summit. Presented by Sports Video Group, the two-day virtual event begins on April 21.

“Cloud Services & Infrastructure: The Shift from On-Prem to the Cloud” will address the move by many sports production operations to a hybrid cloud model for increased flexibility and scalability. The 45-minute session on April 22 will explore how the cloud is impacting the design and building of production facilities.

“Our industry is evolving, and cloud-based production is at the heart of our new workflows,” Van Hoy said. “COVID-19 restrictions accelerated the move to remote production – and now that we have proof of concept, it’s here to stay. Production facilities will need the infrastructure to support traditional as well as virtual workflows.”

The two-day conference program will also feature sessions focused on control rooms for stadiums and arenas, digital media management, remote production facilities, and more. ASG has been a sponsor of SVG since 2018.

Registration for the SVG 2021 Systems Integrator Summit is free for all qualified sports production professionals and SVG sponsors. For complete event details and registration information, visit sportsvideo.org/event/2021-systems-integrator-summit.

About ASG:

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in the New York Metro Area, Los Angeles, and the Rocky Mountain Region, Advanced Systems Group LLC has provided engineering, systems, integration, support, and training to the multimedia creative and corporate video markets for more than 20 years. With unmatched experience in high-speed shared storage, media asset management, archiving, editing, color and VFX systems, ASG has become one of the largest installers of post-production and shared storage systems in North America. Highly focused on customer success, the ASG team has installed and supported more than 500 storage networks, along with production and post-production systems. As part of its complete solution approach, ASG also offers a range of managed services, providing expert staffing for media production and event management. For more information, visit www.asgllc.com or call 510-654-8300.