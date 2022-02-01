ASG Hires John Small As Solutions Engineer

Small Joins ASG with Extensive Technical Background and Customer Perspective

EMERYVILLE, CALIF., September 29, 2022 – Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, announced the appointment of John Small as a Solutions Engineer. Small joins ASG from Quantum where he served as a Pre-Sales Engineer. Previous to his work with Quantum, Small spent 16 years in technical roles at CBS where he was most recently Director of Technical Operations and On-Air Promotions.

At ASG, Small is responsible for providing technical expertise on infrastructure and workflows to clients in Los Angeles and the surrounding area. In his role, he’ll work closely with client management and technical engineering teams to identify issues and find the most efficient solutions for their media production environments.

While at CBS, Small was responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of 70 Avid Media Composer NLEs and finishing bays, ProTools audio bays and graphics workstations, as well as the management of captioning services, publicity shoots and upfront presentations.

“John’s technical knowledge and expertise in the LA media and entertainment industry is as deep as you can get,” said Dave Van Hoy, President, ASG. “He’s had several notable achievements and worked in every role you can imagine – from engineering to installation and configuration, environmental design, data center design and implementation, to project management. He’s built render farms from scraps and was part of the remastering team on the original Star Trek series. During his time as an ASG client, John was always a pleasure to work with. We’re thrilled to have his talents as part of our team.”

Small’s relationships with current ASG personnel makes the transition from his long stint at CBS far easier. “I’ve already worked with most of the ASG team in Los Angeles,” Small said. “As a customer I knew I could always count on them to come through with whatever we needed. I look forward to adding my unique experiences, problem solving skills, and overall positive attitude toward generating customer success.”

Small will be based in the Los Angeles area. He can be reached via email at: [email protected]

About ASG:

Advanced Systems Group, LLC enables creativity through better technology for media creatives and content owners. From acquisition to post-production to delivery, whether on premises or in cloud, ASG’s goal is to ensure customer success through tailored solutions that create optimal workflows. One of the largest Systems Integrators in North America, ASG provides engineering services, physical and cloud integration, training, and support. ASG’s Virtual Production Control Room allows clients to operate their live event control room in the cloud. ASG’s Managed Services delivers customized staffing solutions for all phases of media production, including creative and engineering. Based in Northern California since 1997, ASG has teams in Los Angeles, the New York Tri-State Area, and the Rocky Mountain Region to provide nationwide services. Find your solution at www.asgllc.com.