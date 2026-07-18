As U.S. Markets Surge to Record Highs, Reminiscent of the Dot-Com Boom Era, ELEKTROS Inc. Celebrates a Strong Friday Gain While Advancing Its Long-Term Vision

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK



ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its commitment to pursuing innovative opportunities within the rapidly evolving electric vehicle charging industry. As demand for dependable, high-speed charging solutions continues to expand, the Company remains focused on evaluating strategic initiatives that management believes can support sustainable long-term growth and enhance long-term shareholder value.

The Company continues evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations operating under the ELEKTROS brand. Any future installations remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary business conditions.

Management believes dependable charging infrastructure will remain an important component of the continued adoption of electric vehicles worldwide. Accordingly, ELEKTROS intends to carefully evaluate site selection, branding, customer demand, operational planning, and additional strategic opportunities as it advances its long-term objectives.

“Our goal is to thoughtfully pursue opportunities that strengthen our business while positioning ELEKTROS for long-term success,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc.

Reuters and Bloomberg have both reported extensively on the continuing global expansion of electric vehicle adoption and charging infrastructure. Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has stated: “We’re making our Supercharger network open to other EVs,” underscoring the importance of broader fast-charging accessibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Proposed projects, negotiations, installations, expansion initiatives, and other business opportunities remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals, and customary conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

Publicly Traded • ELEKTROS Inc. • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire