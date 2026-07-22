As U.S. Markets Reach New Highs, Publicly Traded ELEKTROS (OTC Pink:ELEK) Reports Strong Trading Session and Operational Progress

ELEKTROS Inc. announced that its common stock appreciated 23.40% during the trading day as the Company continued executing its strategic initiatives.

Management said it is reviewing a prospective U.S. site for a network of approximately 10 to 15 high-speed electric vehicle charging stations. The location is viewed as promising because of surrounding commercial activity and accessibility, pending all required approvals and agreements.

In Sierra Leone, previously extracted lithium material continues to be organized for potential shipment as the Company advances its long-term resource development strategy.

Chief Executive Officer Shlomo Bleier commented: “We appreciate the continued confidence of our shareholders as we pursue opportunities designed to support sustainable growth.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Contact:

Investor Relations, 786-477-9003

ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire