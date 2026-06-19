As Global Investors Continue Seeking Opportunities in the Future of Energy, Growing Market Awareness Highlights ELEKTROS Inc.’s Vision for Lithium Mining, Rare Earth Minerals, and Patented EV Charging Innovation

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK), publicly traded under ticker symbol ELEK, today expressed its sincere appreciation to shareholders, supporters, and investors worldwide as growing market awareness continues to shine a spotlight on the Company’s long-term vision involving hard rock lithium mining and patented electric vehicle charging technology.

aAs global financial markets continue demonstrating strength and resilience, management believes investor interest in lithium supply chains, electric vehicle infrastructure, and emerging energy technologies continues to expand throughout the worldwide investment community.

According to Reuters reporting on the global electric vehicle industry, lithium remains one of the most important raw materials used in rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles and energy storage systems worldwide. Management believes the long-term importance of lithium continues to support growing interest in the sector.

“This is an exciting chapter in the continued evolution of our Company,” stated Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. “We are grateful for the support, confidence, and growing awareness we continue receiving from investors around the world. We believe the combination of lithium resource opportunities and advanced EV charging technology positions our Company within sectors that continue attracting significant global attention. We remain focused on building long-term shareholder value while pursuing opportunities that align with our vision for growth and innovation.”

Management further stated that the Company remains committed to evaluating strategic opportunities within the lithium, critical minerals, energy infrastructure, and electric vehicle sectors while maintaining a disciplined focus on long-term development objectives.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own independent due diligence before making any investment decisions.

ELEKTROS Inc.

Publicly Traded (Ticker Symbol: ELEK)

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: ELEKTROS Inc.

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