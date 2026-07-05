As Global Demand for Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Accelerates, ELEKTROS Advances Its Strategic Vision for High-Speed Charging Solutions

Publicly Traded • Ticker Symbol:ELEK

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today reaffirmed its commitment to advancing its long-term vision for high-speed electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Following its review of prior patent-related correspondence, the Company has elected to devote its attention to strategic growth initiatives and opportunities that management believes may create long-term shareholder value.

The Company is evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations under the ELEKTROS brand while continuing discussions regarding a potential installation project, subject to the execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions.

Management believes that expanding access to reliable, high-speed charging infrastructure remains an important component of the continuing evolution of the electric vehicle market. ELEKTROS intends to carefully evaluate site selection, installation requirements, operating logistics, branding opportunities and customer demand as it advances its strategic planning.

“We believe the transition toward electrified transportation continues to create meaningful opportunities for innovation and infrastructure development,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. “Our focus remains on disciplined execution, thoughtful evaluation of opportunities and building a foundation for sustainable long-term growth.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Negotiations and proposed projects remain subject to execution of definitive agreements and customary conditions. Statements regarding potential charging-station locations, infrastructure installation, branding, market opportunities, operating plans and future growth initiatives are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire