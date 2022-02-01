ArtWorks of Sampson Redefines the Gallery Experience with Downtown Clinton Space

Grand Opening Celebration to be Hosted Thursday, May 2

Special Guest Author Liza Roberts to Offer Insight on North Carolina’s Thriving Art Scene

CLINTON, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ArtWorks of Sampson, Inc., proudly announces the grand opening of its gallery space, located in the heart of Downtown Clinton. The new space promises to redefine the traditional gallery experience through modest sales commissions of 35%, significantly lower than industry standards, and no membership requirements. The nonprofit will provide a dynamic, supportive platform for regional artists to showcase and sell their paintings, sculptures, pottery, jewelry, folk art and more.





ArtWorks is proud to feature a diverse lineup of talented regional artists in its inaugural gallery showcase, including Paris Alexander (Sculptor, Raleigh); Keith Carter (Graphic Artist, Turkey); Mitzy Jonkheer (Metal Smith, Wilmington); Josiah King (Painter, Clinton); Pam Toll (Painter and Mixed Media, Wilmington); Gayle Tustin (Ceramicist, Wilmington); Mark Weber (Painter and Illustrator, Wilmington); and Jeff Williams (Woodcarver and Sculptor, Salemburg). From renowned sculptors to visionary painters, these initial artists represent just a glimpse of the rich talent and creativity that ArtWorks aims to showcase and celebrate in its gallery space.

“For years, I have seen the depth of talent that flourishes in the Southeast. I have long believed that there is an unusually large number of talented artists who have decided to make North Carolina their home. It was not difficult convincing many of these creative souls to join us,” said Peter Butler, President and Artistic Director of ArtWorks, longtime Clinton resident, and professional artist. “Part of the attraction is the extraordinary physical space that we have developed with high ceilings and exposed brick, all in a 100-year-old building that promises to showcase some wonderful work. We are excited and devoted to our mission of exhibiting and selling great art with a strong commitment to supporting our artists through a lower commission rate, ensuring that more of the proceeds from their sales directly benefit their creative endeavors and livelihoods.”

The 2,850-square-foot gallery space, located at 306 Vance Street, has been meticulously designed with state-of-the-art dropped-track lighting and hanging systems. Sampson Partners, Inc., played a pivotal role in the transformation of the building, which was constructed circa 1920 as a bottling facility and had fallen into disrepair over the years. Through Sampson Partners’ visionary leadership and unwavering dedication, a complete top-to-bottom rebuild was undertaken over the past two years. This bold endeavor, accomplished without grants or other outside funding sources, has revitalized the historic space into a cultural hub for the community. Beyond just a gallery, ArtWorks is committed to enriching the artistic landscape of Clinton through exhibitions, events and other educational initiatives in partnership with the Sampson Arts Council, local schools and other organizations, led by seasoned educator Brenda Nordin, Director of Outreach and Art Teaching. The space will also be available for private event rentals.

ArtWorks is pleased to invite the community to join in the celebration of its grand opening with a special event starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. The event will feature a building dedication and remarks from special guest, journalist and author, Liza Roberts, who will provide insightful context about how the burgeoning arts scene in Clinton aligns with the vibrant tapestry of North Carolina’s contemporary art landscape, as showcased in her illuminating book, “Art of the State: Celebrating the Visual Art of North Carolina.” Attendees can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, drinks and live music while exploring the many artworks for sale.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to our grand opening event and showcase the incredible talent of our regional artists,” said Paul Viser, Director of Logistics. “ArtWorks is more than just a gallery — it’s a cultural hub, and we invite everyone to be a part of it.”

To RSVP for the grand opening event, please email artworksofsampson@gmail.com. For more information about ArtWorks of Sampson, Inc., and opportunities to get involved, visit artworksofsampson.org and the organization on Facebook and Instagram.

Contacts

ArtWorks of Sampson, Inc.



306 Vance Street, Clinton, NC



Email: artworksofsampson@gmail.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Josie Butler, 1AB Media



josie@1abmedia.com

910-337-0707