Artinii.Pro Announces Launch of First Global SaaS Solution for Film Distribution at Festival De Cannes
CANNES, FRANCE AND PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC / ACCESS Newswire / May 16, 2025 / At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Artinii.Pro is making waves with the launch of the world’s first complete global SaaS solution for secure digital film distribution. Unveiled at the heart of the industry’s premier event, the newly redesigned platform empowers filmmakers and distributors to deliver and monetize public screenings globally combining online content management with secure offline playback in one scalable, studio-approved ecosystem.
The 78th Festival de Cannes is in full swing, bringing together the global film industry for a week of premieres, networking, and innovation.
The First Complete Global SaaS Platform for Film Distribution
At the Festival de Cannes 2025, Artinii.Pro is unveiling the world’s first comprehensive SaaS solution for secure digital film distribution. The platform is transforming how films are delivered for public screenings, combining online content management with secure offline playback. With its upgraded platform and expanding international presence, Artinii.Pro is setting a new standard for scalable, secure, and studio-approved film distribution worldwide.
Artinii.Pro, a project of The Inii Way Venture Studio, is actively engaging with filmmakers, distributors, and industry leaders, showcasing this breakthrough model for secure digital film distribution.
Following a year of technological innovation and global expansion, Artinii.Pro has launched a fresh design, an upgraded tech stack, and a refreshed website-strengthening its position in public screening distribution.
“Being here at Cannes, in the midst of the industry’s most exciting discussions, is the perfect opportunity to showcase our innovations,” says Ctirad Hemelík, CEO of Artinii.Pro & Founder of The Inii Way Venture Studio, and added: “Our SaaS model is built to offer filmmakers and distributors a secure, efficient, and globally accessible system for film distribution.“
A Unique SaaS Model for Film Distribution
Artinii.Pro offers a hybrid approach that combines online content management with secure offline playback-delivered as an accessible, scalable SaaS solution. This model enables rights holders, producers, festivals, and distributors to deliver films globally with a focus on flexibility, automation, and maximum content protection.
A Trusted Global Platform
Artinii.Pro is a modern platform for the legal, global distribution of films for public screenings outside traditional DCI cinemas. It enables rights holders to securely deliver and monetize content, offering tools for licensing, brand-customized marketplaces, offline playback, and full control over where and how films are shown-all within one integrated ecosystem powered by the proprietary Artinii Cinema Player.
Artinii.Pro is already trusted by a wide range of filmmakers, producers, distributors, and sales agents, as well as major Hollywood studios to securely deliver films and monetize public and festival screenings of non-DCI content in more than 108 countries.
Key Features of the Artinii.Pro SaaS Solution
-
Global Reach
-
Trusted by Major Studios
-
Flexible Pricing Plans
-
Secure Content Delivery
-
Advanced Content Protection
-
Cloud-Based Management with Offline Security
-
Branded Solutions
-
Real-Time Reporting & Analytics
Find more details on https://www.artinii.com
Contact Information
Libor Adamec
Executive Partner, The Inii Way Venture Studio
libor.adamec@iniiiway.studio
+420 606 306 762
SOURCE: The Inii Way SE
Related Documents:
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire