Artful Living X IMA ART Present White-Glove Fertility

Celebrating a shared appreciation for luxury lifestyle and family – honoring a collaboration that brings together editorial sophistication, thoughtful craftsmanship, and the art of family creation.

IMA ART Fertility is pleased to announce the publication of its first collaboration with Artful Living, the award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine known for its thoughtful coverage of design, culture, travel, and sophisticated living. The sponsored digital feature, released on Friday November 21st, explores IMA ART Fertility’s distinctive approach as a Beverly Hills-based Fertility Maison, serving private clients from around the world.

Founded in 2008,Artful Living occupies a notable position in the American luxury media landscape, curating content that reflects elevated taste, refined design, and the art of intentional living. Though the magazine has not traditionally featured fertility-related stories, its direction has centered on the intersection of meaningful experiences and aspirational lifestyles. This made the publication a natural partner for a dialogue on modern family building at the highest level.

The collaboration began on July 9, when IMA ART Fertility reached out to Artful Living with a perspective that resonated with the publication. In the introductory message, Co-Founder & Creative Director Ron Sonnenberg shared a simple yet powerful observation: after the house is ready, it’s time to build the family. For individuals who have invested significantly in crafting homes of beauty, intention, and emotional resonance, the next chapter is often the creation of a family to bring these spaces fully to life.

This angle-the connection between designed environments and the legacy of parenthood-captured Artful Living’s interest, prompting an enthusiastic response despite fertility not being a typical theme for the magazine. The result is an elegant feature that introduces readers to IMA ART Fertility’s highly personalized approach to IVF and surrogacy, its discreet support for discerning private clients, and its positioning as the world’s first Fertility Maison.

The published interview touches on several essential pillars of IMA ART’s Story and Provenance:

• A holistic, private-client model that blends emotional intelligence, fertility governance, and elevated guidance throughout the IVF and surrogacy journey.

• An international clientele for whom privacy, cultural sensitivity, and bespoke white-glove fertility concierge care are non-negotiable.

• A new category of service that integrates lifestyle considerations, personal values, and long-term legacy planning into the family-building process.

IMA ART Fertility is honored that Artful Living recognized the relevance of this narrative within its broader editorial universe. The collaboration underscores the growing cultural acknowledgment that family building is not merely a medical process but an expression of identity, intention, and personal vision-particularly for those accustomed to excellence across every dimension of their lives.

The full feature is now live on Artful Living’s digital platform.

