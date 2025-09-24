Arrive AI Growth Spurt Aligns with Call for Indiana to Lead in AI Job Creation

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), a pioneer in autonomous last-mile delivery, is experiencing rapid hiring and expansion at the same time TechPoint, Indiana’s tech growth initiative, is urging the state to seize opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI).

In its new AI Driven Skills for Indiana’s Economy report, TechPoint highlights a surge in demand for AI jobs and warns that Indiana risks losing ground if it does not accelerate workforce training and adoption. Magnit workforce data published in July 2025 validates TechPoint’s concern, showing that AI and automation roles filled doubled year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, growing from 3 percent to 6 percent of all roles filled, even as overall Information Technology hiring contracted. That report said AI “is emerging as a critical area for workforce growth, reshaping job functions and creating new roles across industries.”

Arrive AI is setting the standard as it applies to AI hiring in Indiana. The company is on track to grow from six full-time employees in January 2025 to 60 by year-end, with a strong focus on AI scientists, software engineers, and product developers. The company’s total workforce stands at 31 today.

“I was astounded and excited to see the access to high tech talent that was readily available to us right here in the Midwest,” said Dan O’Toole, Arrive AI founder and CEO. “It’s the tech of the future, and we see lots of evidence that Indiana can lead the way in AI talent development.”

“TechPoint’s report makes it clear that Indiana must move quickly to build AI-driven innovation and job creation,” said Sally Reasoner, vice president, talent strategy, TechPoint. “Arrive AI is showing us that the talent is already here and ready. It’s now on all of us as employers to open doors, create opportunities, and build the future together.”

Arrive AI’s patented Autonomous Last Mile platform enables secure, efficient delivery to and from smart, AI-powered Arrive Points™, whether by drone, ground robot, or human courier. The system integrates AI-driven logistics with real-time tracking, advanced chain-of-custody controls, and compatibility with smart home devices.

The company’s hiring surge reflects Indiana’s growing pool of tech talent. While Arrive AI advertised nationally, more than half of its recent hires are based in central Indiana. New employees bring experience from Apple, Meta, Pinterest, NASA projects, and numerous startups.

Tom Hunley, Arrive AI’s human resources generalist, is leading recruitment after previous roles at Roche Diagnostics, Jobvite, and other tech firms.

“I’m really impressed with the caliber of the applicant pool,” Hunley said. “We’ve seen more than 1,300 resumes in just weeks, and many candidates already have deep experience in AI, technology, and manufacturing.”

Arrive AI also is building strong university partnerships with Indiana University, Trine University, Purdue University, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, and the University of Cincinnati to attract and train the next generation of AI talent.

“Everyone is hitting the ground running,” said Mark Hamm, Arrive AI’s chief operating officer. “That’s critical for any company, but especially one like ours that’s building technology of the future.”

The company’s momentum follows its May 2025 Nasdaq debut and $40 million commitment, which is fueling the company’s aggressive growth in hiring and technology development.

TechPoint’s report calls on Indiana to:

Integrate AI into workforce training programs at all levels.

Expand AI adoption beyond early-adopter sectors like logistics into manufacturing and agriculture.

Create cross-sector AI knowledge exchanges to accelerate best practices.

“Arrive AI is proof of Indiana’s potential to lead in AI innovation and job creation,” O’Toole added. “We are building that future here and now.”

-30-

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) is a Fishers, Indiana-based technology company revolutionizing autonomous last-mile delivery. Its patented Autonomous Last Mile™ platform integrates AI, robotics, and logistics to provide secure, efficient deliveries through its network of AI-powered Arrive Points™. The company partners with delivery providers, retailers, and smart home platforms to streamline the delivery experience and expand AI-driven job opportunities in Indiana and beyond.

Learn more at https://www.arriveai.com and via the company press kit .

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at media@arriveai.com

Investor Relations Contact: Alliance Advisors IR at ARAI.IR@allianceadvisors.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of Arrive AI’s management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “on track of”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “potential”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “optimistic” or “may” and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management’s current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, success in securing desired workforce, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review Arrive AI’s Registration Statement and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Arrive AI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire