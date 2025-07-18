Arrive AI and AllMart/ACT Antigua to Expand Secure Deliveries in Antigua

Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI) – a pioneering autonomous delivery network anchored by Arrive Points™ – today announced an expanded partnership with AllMart – Local Marketplace & ACT Antigua, which operates a delivery service on the islands of Antigua & Barbuda. This collaboration aims to enhance secure delivery options for residents on the islands.

Arrive AI and AllMart have been successfully testing smart mailbox delivery for several months. AllMart, CEO Andrew Doumith, stated the trials have demonstrated strong consumer interest in the enhanced security provided by Arrive AI’s secure mailboxes. With the completion of drone delivery tests and as demand increases, Arrive AI will update its existing smart mailbox footprint to the islands with a roll out of its more sophisticated, patented Arrive Points, which offer additional smart features, including temperature control, data tracking and emergency lighting.

“Our customers are very interested in being able to schedule grocery and retail deliveries and have those items waiting for them when they get home,” Doumith said. “It’s a real convenience that we believe will make a big difference for our customers.”

Arrive AI CEO Dan O’Toole anticipates a rise in demand as more consumers experience the service firsthand.

“Our work in Antigua is important because it showcases the value of our units, whether items are delivered autonomously or via traditional means,” O’Toole said. “Security is our primary concern, and with that comes huge convenience for consumers. We will continue to add technology to the service there as demand increases.”

AllMart had previously been making about 120,000 deliveries a year to customers with options for leaving ordered items either on doorsteps or in customers’ hands. The first option leaves items vulnerable to weather or other damage and theft. The second demands consumers be home when their deliveries arrive.

O’Toole also noted that the islands’ moderate regulation regarding drone usage will make the area a great testing ground for drone deliveries.

About Arrive AI: Arrive AI’s patented last mile platform enables autonomous and human mail delivery to and from a physical hub, while providing tracking data, smart logistics alerts and advanced chain-of-custody controls to secure the last-mile delivery for all shippers, delivery services and autonomous delivery networks. Arrive AI makes the exchange of goods between people, robots, and drones frictionless, efficient, and convenient through artificial intelligence, autonomous technology, and interoperability with smart devices including doorbells, lighting and security systems. Learn more details about company patents here. See videos of the smart mailbox in action here.

ACT, the island’s largest, most reliable, single-source technology provider, provides a wide range of enterprise and consumer IT related products and services through close business relationships with world renowned partners. Strategic business partners include: Microsoft, IBM, APC, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE), HP Inc., Cisco, Newgen Software, HID, Lenovo and others. ACT provides local and regional customers with the design, sale, installation, and maintenance of enterprise and consumer solutions.

AllMart – Local Marketplace is Antigua & Barbuda‘s leading on-demand marketplace, offering fast, reliable, and convenient delivery of groceries, restaurant meals, retail items, and specialty products island wide. Since its inception, AllMart has become essential to the daily lives of Antiguans and visitors alike, empowering local businesses to connect seamlessly with their customers. Driven by cutting-edge technology, customer-centric innovation, and strategic partnerships, AllMart continues to enhance its services, delivering unmatched convenience and creating exceptional experiences for customers and merchants across the islands.

