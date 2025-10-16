Armstrong Raises $12M to Bring General-Purpose Robots to Kitchens

Armstrong, the San-Francisco-based robotics company building general-purpose robots for restaurant kitchens, today announced it has raised $12 million in funding to date from leading investors including Lerer Hippeau, Bloomberg Beta, Next Play Ventures, Transmedia Capital, and WestWave Capital.

Armstrong Dishwashing Robot



Founded by Axel Hansen and Jonah Varon, who previously built and sold a company to LinkedIn, Armstrong is developing AI-powered robots to take on the hardest jobs in restaurant kitchens, starting with dishwashing.

Solving One of the Toughest Jobs in Restaurants

Dishwashing is the hardest job to keep filled in the kitchen. The average dishwasher stays only nine months, even at wages of $20 per hour in many states. Armstrong’s robots handle this constant, high-turnover work reliably and efficiently without changing how restaurants operate. This frees restaurant staff to focus on what matters most: delighting customers.

Deployed and Running 24/7

Armstrong already has multiple robots deployed in one of the nation’s largest full-service restaurant chains, where they operate 24 hours a day and collectively wash over one million dishes per year. Each new system installs in hours, works with standard commercial dish machines, and operates under a single monthly subscription that includes installation, operation, and maintenance.

AI-Powered Robots

The company’s robots use advanced neural networks trained on thousands of hours of real dishwashing data. With millimeter-level 3D perception, they can identify dishes in messy piles, grasp them reliably, and wash them to commercial standards.

While dishwashing is the first task, Armstrong’s platform is built for more. The same type of hardware and software can be extended to handle other kitchen tasks – from prep cooking in the morning to rolling silverware at night.

A Platform for the Kitchen of the Future

“Our vision is a general-purpose robot for restaurant kitchens,” said Axel Hansen, co-founder of Armstrong. “Dishwashing is just the start. The same kinds of robots that wash dishes today will cook, prep, and clean tomorrow.”

“Restaurants face enormous labor challenges,” said Gary Kagan, COO of Armstrong. “By building intelligent, adaptable robots that integrate seamlessly into existing kitchens, we can give operators a way to stay open, efficient, and profitable.”

About Armstrong

Armstrong builds intelligent robots for restaurant kitchens. Its robots are powered by AI trained on thousands of hours of dishwashing, enabling them to handle dishes in messy, unpredictable environments with commercial-grade reliability. The company is based in San Francisco.

Watch a video of Armstrong’s robot in action here . Learn more at http://armstrong.ai .

