Arkay Zero Proof Spirits: A Healthy Kick Thanks to Capsaicin – The Natural Compound That Does More Than Mimic Liquor

Miami, Florida–(Newsfile Corp. – July 15, 2025) – As consumer interest in alcohol-free alternatives continues to surge, Arkay Beverages remains at the forefront of innovation, offering a groundbreaking twist on zero-proof spirits that deliver far more than flavor. Since 2011, Arkay has redefined the spirits industry with a portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages – including whisky, vodka, rum, gin, and tequila alternatives – that simulate the sensory experience of traditional alcohol without a single drop of it.

Now, with growing interest in functional beverages, Arkay proudly highlights the secret behind its signature “burn”: capsaicin, the active compound found in chili peppers, carefully embedded within the brand’s patented W.A.R.M.® molecule.

“Our mission has always been to create sophisticated, health-conscious spirit alternatives that feel and taste like the real thing,” says Reynald Vito Grattagliano, founder of Arkay Beverages. “By incorporating capsaicin, we’ve elevated the drinking experience – not just by mimicking the warmth of liquor, but by delivering scientifically supported wellness benefits.”

https://foodinstitute.com/focus/feel-the-burn-nuanced-functional-spice-experiences-on-the-rise/

The Arkay Experience: Flavor, Fire, and Functional Wellness

Arkay’s unique formula offers more than just a non-alcoholic beverage. It’s a functional, health-forward experience:

Recreates the kick of spirits without alcohol

Infused with capsaicin for a natural, satisfying burn

Contains zero sugar, zero carbs, and zero fat

Keto-friendly, vegan, and safe for diabetics

Free of hangovers, liver damage, and alcohol-related health risks

By combining flavor, sensation, and function, Arkay has built a loyal global community among drivers, athletes, expectant mothers, former addicts, and anyone looking to enjoy a sophisticated beverage without compromising their health.

“With Arkay, you can have the full cocktail experience – taste, burn, pleasure – without the guilt or the consequences,” adds Grattagliano.

About Arkay Beverages

Founded in 2011, Arkay Beverages is an alcohol-free spirits brand. With over a decade of innovation, Arkay has sold millions of bottles across more than 40 countries, helping redefine how people drink, celebrate, and live – without alcohol. Now enhanced with the power of capsaicin, Arkay continues to lead the global shift toward wellness, freedom, and smarter choices.

