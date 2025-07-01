ARIA Cybersecurity Secures Another Multiyear Contract to Protect South African Cell Tower Installations

ARIA AZT PROTECT(TM) secures 1000s of cell tower sites from both cyber and physical asset threats

ARIA Cybersecurity, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPI) and a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions, announced a new contract via its reseller partnership with Oryx Industries to deploy ARIA’s flagship solution, AZT PROTECT™, to protect cell tower visual monitoring systems in South Africa.

Oryx Industries is actively promoting AZT PROTECT to a range of customer verticals across South Africa in response to a rise in cyberattacks targeting the country’s critical infrastructure. One such vertical is cell tower operators, which support the country’s communications infrastructure. A large international tower operator with a footprint that spans the entire country has recognized the unique capabilities of AZT PROTECT to safeguard energy monitoring and will add it to protect visual monitoring equipment within all its tower facilities against cyberattack.

AZT PROTECT provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack. It stops all forms of malware, ransomware, and nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the operating systems on which they run.

Oryx Industries is working with ARIA to deploy AZT PROTECT to defend the tower facilities from zero-day malware, ransomware, and sophisticated cyberattacks as well as physical asset protection from vandals onsite. “We are excited to offer the region and the international market the next generation of protection via Aria AZT PROTECT. This solution protects critical emergency communication data as well as the installation itself through secure visual monitoring,” said Hemeshen Govender, Chief Technology Officer of Oryx Industries. “The Aria AZT PROTECT application has an amazing upside in the telecommunication space globally. We are excited to continue to transform this market space with this truly unprecedented and innovative technology.”

“Oryx Industries’ ability to articulate the AZT PROTECT value proposition to the International community within telecom and industrial manufacturing application spaces has been amazing to experience,” said Greg Pysher, SVP Global Sales of ARIA. “Oryx is plugged into the powers that make business happen while protecting the day-to-day interests of the people and communities they serve. What they are doing in South Africa can now be replicated across the globe.”

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes patented reactive AI-based countermeasures to stop the attacks as they land on an operation’s most vulnerable critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks, such as malware and ransomware, from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state-backed attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity , a business of CSPi Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI), recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT PROTECT solution, while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com.

