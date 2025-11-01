Ari Pereira Founder of Active Presence Academy Shares Path to Inner Peace in TEDx Talk on Staying Calm Under Pressure

Through Attention, Intention, and Discipline, Active Presence Academy shares practical tools to help people manage stress and stay centered.

Active Presence Academy is drawing growing attention after founder Ari Pereira delivered a powerful TEDx Talk titled “How to Be Calm Under Pressure: A Kung Fu Lesson on Inner Peace.” In the talk, Pereira explores how martial arts philosophy can teach essential mindfulness, resilience, and confidence to people from all walks of life.

Ari Pereira, Founder of Active Presence Academy at TEDx

Through the AID framework, Attention, Intention, and Discipline-Pereira demonstrates how presence can be cultivated even in the most challenging circumstances. These three elements form the foundation of Active Presence Academy’s emotional resilience training and are now being recognized as accessible stress management techniques for professionals, students, and everyday individuals seeking balance and focus.

Drawing from her own journey from high-pressure corporate environments to years of kung fu practice Pereira illustrates how simple mindfulness practices for professionals can help anyone regain composure and clarity. Her message emphasizes that presence is not a passive state but an active choice supported by focus, repetition, and mental discipline.

“Calm under pressure is not about avoiding stress, it’s about meeting it with awareness,” said Ari Pereira, founder of Active Presence Academy. “When we train our attention, set clear intentions, and act with discipline, we build the confidence and presence to communicate clearly and stay grounded no matter the situation.”

The talk has resonated deeply with audiences who struggle with workplace pressure, and the constant pursuit of success. Pereira’s coaching approach integrates ancient kung fu principles with modern mindfulness for everyday life, providing tools that strengthen both mental and physical awareness.

Active Presence Academy continues to expand its programs in leadership growth and stress management techniques, helping individuals cultivate a calmer, more intentional way of living. By linking martial arts discipline with neuroscience and practical mindfulness methods, the academy is redefining what it means to stay present in today’s fast-paced world.

Watch the full TEDx Talk: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BVAvEpVCgk

About Active Presence Academy

Active Presence Academy helps individuals and organizations develop greater focus, resilience, and stress management skills through practical mindfulness and discipline-based coaching. Founded by Ari Pereira, the academy blends martial arts philosophy with neuroscience and performance training to teach tools for stress management, emotional resilience, and confidence under pressure. Learn more at https://www.aripereira.com

Media Contact:

Ari Pereira

Active Presence Academy

ari.presence@gmail.com

https://www.aripereira.com

