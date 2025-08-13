Argyle IT Solutions Ranks No. 2,407 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 179 Percent, This Marks Argyle IT Solutions’ First Time on the List

Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Argyle IT Solutions is No. 2,407 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000 Logo



“It’s an extraordinary honor for Argyle IT Solutions to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list. This achievement reflects the dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence embodied by every member of our team. At Argyle, we believe that technology should empower organizations, spark progress, and inspire transformation. We are deeply grateful to our clients, partners, and colleagues for their trust and collaboration on this journey. Together, we will continue to set bold goals and redefine what’s possible in IT and Cyber Security solutions,” said Justin Lenkey, Managing Director, Argyle IT Solutions.

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm – they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place Oct. 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Argyle IT Solutions, headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, is dedicated to providing top-notch IT and Cyber Security services to clients across the country. Our team of knowledgeable and personable staff collaborates closely with each client to deliver tailored enterprise solutions that meet their unique needs. With extensive training and certification in both hardware and software, our team ensures that clients optimize their investments, increase efficiency, and boost productivity. We pride ourselves on our commitment, loyalty, and reliability, offering both on-site and remote assistance to maintain solid communication and lasting partnerships with our clients. While technology may be an ever-changing landscape, Argyle IT has focused on providing fast, local, and secure solutions and products to our clients for over a decade. For more information, visit www.argyleit.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of Dec. 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE: Argyle IT Solutions

Related Images

Argyle IT Solutions Logo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire