Argo Translation Named to Prestigious Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Inc.’s annual list spotlights Argo Translation for its outstanding culture and workplace success

Argo Translation, Inc., a 30-year-old Chicago-based language service provider, is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list.This list honors companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams.

This year’s list, featured on Inc.com, is the result of a comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether in-person or remote.

The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking. Argo Translation is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.

Being named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list affirms Argo Translation’s commitment to creating an environment where employees thrive and, in turn, delivering industry-leading language solutions to customers worldwide.

“Our inclusion on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list is a tremendous honor that reflects the culture our team has built together over three decades,” says Peter Argondizzo, Founder and CEO of Argo Translation. “At Argo Translation, it’s our people-their passion, integrity, and commitment to excellence-that make this such an exceptional place to work.”

As a multinational translation company with over 30 years of experience, Argo Translation has worked with countless customers in healthcare, manufacturing, education, market research, retail, legal, and other industries to solve the challenges created by language barriers and their negative impact on collaboration, productivity, and inclusivity.

“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it-they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Argo Translation

Argo Translation provides tailored professional translation services in more than 80 languages to many industries, ranging from legal and medical to manufacturing and financial. The company focuses on exceeding customer needs through exceptional attentiveness to customer service, innovative translation technology, responsiveness to tough deadlines, and guaranteed certified translation quality. More information is available at www.argotrans.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

SOURCE: Argo Translation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire