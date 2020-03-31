Argo Translation Named to Inc. 5000 List as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

With a three-year revenue growth of 87.2 Percent, Argo Translation ranks no. 3328 among all U.S. companies, and no. 387 among business products and services providers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that Argo Translation, a 29-year-old language service provider, ranks No. 3328 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Peter Argondizzo, Co-Founder and President of Argo Translation, shares, “I am incredibly proud to see our company named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and relentless pursuit of excellence by every member of our team. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I am excited for the future as we continue to innovate and grow together.”

Argo Translation’s record growth is due to its ever-innovative service offerings and commitment to customer satisfaction. In the last two years alone, it has introduced native platform translation integrations with its CMSConnect® suite, cost-effective AI-driven translation workflows, real-time chat translation, and a state-of-the-art customer portal. The language service provider also prides itself on its unwavering dedication to quality and reliability, with a positive feedback rate of 99.9% and an on-time delivery rate of 99.8%.

Co-Founder Jackie Lucarelli adds, “Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is a proud moment for us. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of partnering with clients who have trusted us with their most important projects, and I want to thank them for their confidence in us. I’m equally grateful to our incredible team for their dedication and talent in delivering exceptional results. This recognition belongs to all of us, and I’m excited for the great work we’ll continue to do together.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

Argo Translation COO Kimberly Miller shares her gratitude for the ranking: “I am thrilled that we have been named to the Inc. 5000 list! Over my 20-year journey with Argo Translation, I’ve had the privilege of helping to build and shape our production and operations teams, always with a focus on delivering the highest quality work. A heartfelt thank you to our project managers, team leads, and customer service specialists, as well as our incredible team of translators, editors, voice-over artists, layout experts, and all the language specialists who make our work possible.”

About Argo Translation

Argo Translation provides tailored professional translation services in more than 80 languages to many industries ranging from legal and medical to manufacturing and financial. The company focuses on exceeding customer needs through exceptional attentiveness to customer service, innovative translation technology, responsiveness to tough deadlines, and guaranteed certified translation quality. More information is available at www.argotrans.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

