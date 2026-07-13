Arctic Fox Lithium Approved for Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces DTC Eligibility

Enhanced Access for U.S. Investors Through Electronic Clearing and Settlement

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. (CSE:AFX)(FSE:O5K)(OTCQB:AFXLF) (“Arctic Fox” or, the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (“OTCQB“) in the United States under the symbol “AFXLF”, effective July 14, 2026. The Company is further pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (“DTC“) in the United States.

OTCQB Venture Market

The OTCQB Venture Market provides U.S. investors with improved access to information and a transparent trading platform for companies committed to providing quality disclosure and meeting ongoing financial standards. Companies traded on the OTCQB must meet minimum bid price and financial reporting requirements and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market for purposes of Rule 144. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “AFX” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “O5K”.

DTC Eligibility

DTC eligibility simplifies the trading and settlement of the Company’s shares for U.S. investors, allowing shares to be cleared electronically through U.S. broker-dealers, eliminating the need for physical share certificates and reducing settlement times. The Company expects this to broaden access to its shares for both institutional and retail investors in the United States.

“The OTCQB quotation and DTC eligibility together remove the two main barriers for U.S. investors looking to participate in our story,” said Kirby Renton, President and CEO of Arctic Fox. “As we advance exploration at our Shipshaw Property in the Saguenay region of Québec, these steps give American investors direct, efficient access to our shares.”

The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation and provides clearing, settlement and information services for equities and other securities traded in the United States.

About Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company advancing its Shipshaw Property located in the Saguenay region of Québec, within the Grenville Geological Province. The Shipshaw Property is situated along the same regional geological corridor as the producing Niobec Mine, an underground niobium operation in commercial production since 1976. The proximity of the Property to the Niobec Mine, combined with a comparable geological setting, underscores its prospective nature for niobium and associated rare earth element mineralization. The Company also holds the 2,756-hectare Pontax North Lithium Project in the James Bay region of northern Québec.

For further information, please contact:

Kirby Renton, Director, President and CEO.

Phone: (604) 689-2646

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Kirby Renton

Director, President and CEO

Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/arcticfoxLi

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcticfoxlithium

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arcticfoxlithium

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arcticfoxlithium

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@arcticfoxlithium

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information: Except for statements of historic fact this news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan” “expect” “project” “intend” “believe” “anticipate” “estimate” and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including but not limited to the anticipated benefits to the Company and its shareholders of the OTCQB quotation and DTC eligibility, the commencement and continuation of trading of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB Venture Market, the expectation that the OTCQB quotation and DTC eligibility will increase the accessibility of the Company’s shares for a broader base of U.S. institutional and retail investors, the Company’s planned second-phase exploration program at Pontax North, and the Company’s continued evaluation of accretive opportunities across the rare earth element and broader critical-minerals sectors. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information including factors beyond the Company’s control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Arctic Fox described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Arctic Fox Lithium Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire