Arcitecta Wins 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award 

Mediaflux Real-Time Empowers Production Teams with Faster Content Delivery and Streamlined Media Management

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NAB2025—NAB 2025 — Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, today announced that its Mediaflux® Real-Time is an Asset Management and Playout winner in the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the NAB Show.





Ideal for live sports, broadcast, hybrid production environments and more, Arcitecta’s Mediaflux Real-Time provides unparalleled production workflow speed, flexibility and efficiency gains. It supports real-time editing, removes workflow bottlenecks and enhances remote collaboration, enabling faster content delivery and seamless media management.

By eliminating bottlenecks and delays, Mediaflux Real-Time empowers teams to work faster and smarter, delivering powerful capabilities:

Edit anywhere : No longer tethered to event locations, editors can access growing files from any site, enabling real-time collaboration across multiple locations.

: No longer tethered to event locations, editors can access growing files from any site, enabling real-time collaboration across multiple locations. Fast turnaround : Remote editors can create highlight reels or edit live footage almost instantly, dramatically cutting post-production time.

: Remote editors can create highlight reels or edit live footage almost instantly, dramatically cutting post-production time. Smoother workflows: Content can be played back in real-time across sites and be reviewed as it is rendered, ensuring faster workflows and higher productivity.

“NAB is proud to recognize the industry’s top work driving a remarkable range of solutions opening new frontiers and shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetization,” said Eric Trabb, senior vice president and chief customer success officer at NAB. “Congratulations to Arcitecta on earning the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for its Mediaflux Real-Time — a breakthrough solution transforming a pivotal stage of the content lifecycle and empowering storytellers to meet today’s challenges while shaping the future of media.”

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 8.

Click here for more information about the 2025 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards.

Resources

More on Mediaflux Real-Time for workflow acceleration and remote collaboration

More on Mediaflux, a Data Management Platform

About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the industry’s best data management platforms since the dawn of the data age. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of massive data sets and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America’s broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media and entertainment, held April 5-9, 2025 (Exhibits April 6-9) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

Arcitecta, Mediaflux and the Arcitecta logo are trademarks of Arcitecta, Inc. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.



©2025 Arcitecta, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Media Contact Information

Press@Arcitecta.com

US/EMEA Media Inquiries:

IGNITE Consulting



Meredith Bagnulo, +1 303-513-7494



Denise Nelson, +1 925-858-5198

Australia/APAC Media Inquiries:

Emily King, Arcitecta Marketing and Communications



+61 434 255 022