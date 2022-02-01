Arcadia Earth Scales Its Environmental Storytelling Platform With Extended Reality Experiences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcadia Earth, the next-generation environmental storytelling exhibition, announces the launch of its XR platforms. Introducing its augmented reality educational app and virtual reality metaverse, Arcadia Earth is the first multi-channel storytelling platform of its kind to offer a powerful and intimately personal exploration of the plight of our planet through physical and virtual experiences. Their platforms reimagine the way we address the most pressing environmental issues of our time through immersive storytelling and a focus on training and education.





“Arcadia was inspired by the idea to change the way we address climate change,” says founder and experiential artist Valentino Vettori. “It is designed as a vessel for innovative businesses, educational organizations, and impact-driven nonprofits to drive the changes we need to make to protect the future of our planet. I believe in the power of immersive technology to shift mass consciousness around these issues, strengthened by developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing.”

Virtual Reality Metaverse | At the TED2023: Possibility Conference in Vancouver, Arcadia Earth offered a first look at their virtual reality multiverse. A first-of-its-kind immersive world will serve as an educational and change-making platform around ecological issues featuring environments created in collaboration with Robert Downey Jr.’s Footprint Coalition, Kiss the Ground, and Only One. The metaverse will also invite mission-aligned organizations and businesses to train their teams on their CSR initiatives, engage clients through immersive tools and environments, and host carbon-neutral events. As part of their commitment to being a greater force for good in the world and our planet, MetLife is supporting the distribution of the platform to students in under-resourced communities and democratizing access to technology.

Augmented Reality Application | Arcadia Earth is also bringing environmental education into the classroom with the launch of their augmented reality app, Arcadia Earth EDU, created in partnership with NYC Media Lab and available through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, a free online education portal available to all K-12 educators nationwide. The app is designed as a tool to engage educators and students around environmental issues through innovative mediums. Educators are able to build their own ecosystems and have students interact with the environments they create, journeying through Earth’s immersive landscapes and exploring how to protect the planet’s future. NYC Media Lab, an NYU Tandon center dedicated to driving innovation in media and technology, will facilitate the distribution of Arcadia Earth EDU to schools through the Department of Education, cultural centers, and museums.

Wearable XR Technology | Introducing its initial iteration last year at its physical exhibit in New York, Arcadia Earth was also the first immersive environmental art exhibit to use HoloLens — Microsoft’s mixed reality headset that enables users to introduce interactive holograms into their real-world experience. Users activate the exhibit around them by looking in the direction of the holograms they see, bringing them to life and unlocking hidden gems, environmental facts, and lifelike animations. Introducing mixed reality wearable devices brings exciting possibilities to the world of Arcadia Earth with the potential to endlessly reimagine the experience. Unlike permanent physical installations, the holograms can be updated at any time with new information, interactive animations, or entirely recreated journeys for the visitor. The potential for refreshing exhibits becomes limitless.

Learn more about Arcadia Earth’s offerings at arcadia.earth and link to VR metaverse images here.

Contacts

Nour Seikaly



Grey House PR



[email protected]