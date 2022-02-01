Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 after market close on March 28, 2024.





The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss fourth-quarter and year-end results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following options:

An audio-only webcast of the conference call will be available, with a link posted in the Investors section of Arcadia’s website.

To join the live call, please register here, and a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available in the Investors Section of the company’s website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.

Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good. The company’s food and beverage products include GoodWheat™ pasta, pancake mixes and mac & cheese and Zola® coconut water. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

