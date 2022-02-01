Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Announces Date of First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights Conference Call

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.® (Nasdaq: RKDA), a producer and marketer of innovative, plant-based health and wellness products, today announced that it will release its financial and business results for the first quarter of 2024 after market close on May 9, 2024.





The company has scheduled a conference call for 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss first-quarter results and key strategic achievements. Interested participants can join the conference call using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll-Free Dial-In: +1 (888) 672-2415



International Dial-In: +1 (646) 307-1952



Passcode: 1615939

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Arcadia’s website at www.arcadiabio.com. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay will be available on the company’s investor website.

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc.



Since 2002, Arcadia Biosciences (Nasdaq: RKDA) has been innovating crops to provide high-value, healthy ingredients to meet consumer demands for healthier choices. With its roots in agricultural innovation, Arcadia cultivates next-generation wellness products that make every body feel good. The company’s food and beverage products include GoodWheat™ pasta, pancake mixes and mac & cheese and Zola® coconut water. For more information, visit www.arcadiabio.com.

