ARC Capital Venture Expands Global Footprint with Launch of Australian Subsidiary

ARC Capital Venture, a private investment firm headquartered in the United States, has taken a significant step in its global strategy with the launch of ARC Capital Venture (Australia) Pty Ltd, formally marking its entry into the Australian market.

As of June 2025, the company has been authorised as a Corporate Authorised Representative (CAR) under the Australian financial services regime. ARC Capital Venture (Australia) Pty Ltd itself is registered with AFS Representative Number 001315577.

The move follows years of interest from Australian investors seeking access to ARC’s U.S.-based investment capabilities, particularly its offerings in high-yield and institutional-grade asset classes. With regulatory permissions secured, the firm is now positioned to provide financial services across Australia within a fully compliant framework.

“This expansion represents a meaningful alignment of capability and opportunity,” said Marious Anastasiou, Chief Executive Officer of ARC Capital Venture. “We’ve long known that there was appetite among Australian investors for access to the type of strategies and structures that ARC has developed in the United States. The establishment of our Australian entity is our answer to that demand, measured, strategic, and with a long-term view.”

ARC Capital Venture’s investment platform is designed to deliver access to financial instruments and markets that are often reserved for large institutional players. Through its Australian arm, the firm will offer clients exposure to four primary asset classes: Fixed Income, Global Equities, ETFs and Private Capital.

ARC Capital Venture (Australia) Pty Ltd is permitted to advise and facilitate transactions in a range of financial products. This status provides the regulatory scaffolding necessary to serve both sophisticated and retail clients within Australia.

The firm’s model quietly successful in the United States is distinguished by its philosophy of access. ARC Capital Venture does not manufacture financial products for mass distribution; rather, it sources, assesses, and delivers opportunities that meet institutional standards, offering its clientele the same level of investment rigour typically reserved for pension funds, endowments, and hedge funds.

“There’s a misconception that certain strategies or markets are simply not available to smaller investors,” said Anastasiou. “What’s usually missing is not opportunity, but access. Our role is to bridge that gap responsibly, transparently, and with precision.”

ARC Capital Venture’s entry into the Australian market arrives at a time when investors are increasingly looking beyond traditional banking institutions and domestic equity markets for yield and diversification. With interest rates and inflationary pressures recalibrating investment behaviour, alternative and fixed-income strategies have drawn heightened interest from Australian capital allocators.

“This is not a superficial foray. We’ve built a strong foundation in the United States, and now we’re ready to bring that same discipline and selectivity to Australia. The response we’ve received so far has been deeply encouraging. I’m excited for the good things that lie ahead this year, not just for ARC Capital Venture, but for the clients and advisors we’re now in a position to support.”

While the firm’s ambitions are clearly global, its approach remains grounded: meticulous in execution, deliberate in strategy, and unwavering in its commitment to client outcomes. The launch of ARC Capital Venture (Australia) Pty Ltd is not just an expansion of geography, but an extension of that ethos.

ARC Capital Venture LLC is a limited liability company registered in the State of Arizona under Entity ID 23132678. ARC Capital Venture LLC offers certain investment opportunities pursuant to exemptions provided under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 Section 4C, including Regulation D and Regulation S.

ARC Capital Venture (Australia) Pty Ltd (ABN 97 687 134 121 | AFS Representative No. 001315577) is a Corporate Authorised Representative of Titan Securities Pty Ltd (AFSL No. 307040). The information contained in this release is general in nature and does not take into account your investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs. Before making any investment decision, you should consider whether the information is appropriate to your circumstances. Investment in financial products involves risk, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. ARC Capital Venture (Australia) Pty Ltd recommends that you seek independent financial, tax, and legal advice before acting on any information provided.

