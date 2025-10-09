ArboStar Announces RAI: The World’s First AI Built by Arborists, for Arborists

A Team of Smart AI Assistants Built to Power Tree Care Operations

ArboStar, the leading all-in-one business management platform for the tree care industry, today announced the beta launch of RAI – Real ArboStar Intelligence, the first AI created by arborists, for arborists.

RAI isn’t just an add-on. It’s a revolutionary digital crew, deeply woven into the ArboStar platform, designed to transform how tree care companies operate. Working alongside both office staff and field teams, RAI cuts down repetitive tasks, speeds up response times, and supports smarter, faster decision-making.

“This is more than an upgrade – it’s a historic first for the industry,” said Maya Chen, VP of Product at ArboStar. “With RAI, we’re introducing the most advanced AI toolkit the green industry has ever seen. And because it’s being developed hand-in-hand with real arborists, it mirrors how companies actually work, not how software companies think they should.”

ArboStar’s RAI marks a turning point in arboriculture: the beginning of an AI-powered future where tree service businesses can scale, adapt, and thrive like never before.

Why RAI, and Why Now?

RAI represents Phase Two of ArboStar‘s vision for transforming arborist operations.

Phase One: One Platform to Run the Entire Company

ArboStar’s first priority was creating a truly unified platform so that a tree care business could run everything from a single login instead of patching together spreadsheets, inboxes, and disconnected apps.

Today, that platform runs every part of the business:

CRM and client intake

Estimating and proposals

Scheduling and dispatch

Job costing and field apps

Equipment tracking and maintenance

Invoicing, payments, and financial reporting

Crew management, customer communication, and more

All of this is built on a single connected data model, where every lead, estimate, job hour, safety note, and payment ties together. That solid foundation makes AI assistants like RAI possible.

Phase Two: A Team of AI Assistants to Help You Manage It

RAI is not one giant chatbot. It’s a team of specialized assistants that plug into your existing workflows and data inside ArboStar. They’re built to support real-world tree care teams, not replace them.

Each assistant is permission-controlled, trackable, and capable of taking action inside the system.

The First 10 RAI Assistants (Now in Beta)

RAI Reception – Your 24/7 receptionist for phone, SMS, and web chat. Books estimates, collects photos, answers FAQs, and triages storm calls. RAI Scheduler & Dispatch – Balances crew workloads, routes jobs, accounts for traffic and equipment needs, and sends clients accurate ETAs. RAI Estimator – Generates consistent, margin-aware estimates using calibrated templates. Packages proposals with annotated photos, terms, and options. RAI Equipment Manager – Tracks use and maintenance for all your gear, from chippers to saws. Schedules service, logs repairs, and flags issues before they cost you. RAI Finance – Issues invoices, follows up with clients (gently but firmly), reconciles deposits, and forecasts cash flow. Flags estimate-to-actual gaps fast. RAI Marketing – Runs campaigns across email, SMS, and social. Automates reviews and referrals, promotes seasonal offers, and tracks ROI across channels. RAI Guide – A conversation-driven operations coach. Answers questions on pricing, HR, safety, customer comms, and SOPs using your own data and industry best practices. RAI CrewMate – A mobile field companion. Offers job-specific checklists, hazard alerts, photo logs, voice notes, timecards, and equipment tracking. RAI Safety Officer – Sends real-time safety briefs and JHAs based on conditions. Records incidents, monitors training, and recommends corrective actions. RAI HR – Manages hiring, onboarding, certifications, PTO, performance check-ins, and compliance docs in one simple workflow.

What This Means for Tree Care Teams

RAI isn’t just another tool – it’s a shift in how your crews work, grow, and succeed. Here’s how it changes the game:

More Productivity, Less Burnout – By automating the busywork, RAI frees your team to focus on fieldwork, decision-making, and stronger customer relationships.

Consistent Quality at Scale – From estimates to scheduling and safety, best practices are baked into every step, every time.

Faster Cash Flow – Quoting, invoicing, and collections move smoothly, helping you turn work into revenue quicker.

Safer Crews, Less Downtime – Safety prompts and preventative maintenance help avoid breakdowns and injuries.

Faster Training and Smarter Growth – New staff ramp up faster. Owners get better insight into margins and people performance.

Raising the Industry Standard – Shared benchmarks and pattern recognition across users lift the bar for everyone in tree care.

Always Evolving – RAI is actively shipping improvements. Even as a beta, it’s already best-in-class and evolving rapidly.

Coming Soon: Join the Beta

RAI is currently in beta and available to a limited number of early adopters. Features and interfaces will evolve quickly with real-world feedback.

Sign up today to be among the first to try RAI, help shape its future, and gain early access to the most advanced AI tools in the arborist world.

About ArboStar

ArboStar is an all-in-one business management platform built for arborists, by arborists. Thousands of tree care companies use ArboStar to streamline operations, improve profitability, and grow their businesses with confidence.



