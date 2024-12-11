Arbitrum, Sequence, and Ubisoft’s Player-Guided Experience, Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., Set to Launch on December 18

The Arbitrum Foundation, Ubisoft, and Sequence have teamed up with Magic Eden for the launch of its Niji Warriors NFT collection, beginning today

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Arbitrum Foundation and Ubisoft today announced that the highly-anticipated launch of Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., the Web3 top-down shooter, will be scheduled for December 18, 2024. In preparation for the game’s release, the two teams have partnered with Magic Eden for the launch of the game’s Niji Warrior NFT collection , going live as a free mint today. The dynamic NFTs grant exclusive gaming perks, including early access, and empower players to influence the game’s development, marking a significant step in community-driven innovation.

Hosted on Magic Eden, today’s free mint opens the door to a blockchain-powered governance model where players shape the future of Captain Laserhawk. With the integration of Sequence’s wallet solution, the mint ensures a smooth and accessible onboarding experience, making it easier for both Web3 natives and newcomers to participate in shaping Ubisoft’s Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E.

With Niji Warrior IDs, NFT holders will access active governance capabilities, exclusive perks, and dynamic growth opportunities. Each holder will participate in critical decisions that shape the Captain Laserhawk experience, including game mechanics, map designs, and storyline developments. Niji Warriors will also unlock unique rewards, VIP community channels, and opportunities to engage directly with Ubisoft’s developers. The most active players are in these decisions, the more the NFT evolves, enhancing influence and utility within the ecosystem.

Didier Genevois, Technical Director and Executive Producer at Ubisoft, highlighted the vision: “This project represents a new frontier in collaborative game development, where players become co-creators. With Niji Warrior IDs, we’re building a truly participatory gaming community.”

Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E. is a competitive top-down multiplayer shooter set in the dystopian world of Eden, inspired by the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series, streaming on Netflix. Immediately upon launch, the title will play a genre-defining role in its approach to community involvement, bringing forward the next generation of gaming experience for players around the world.

Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at Arbitrum Foundation, added: “Today’s mint, and next week’s launch, will be a cornerstone moment as we look towards the future of game development and player experience. Forever, players have followed the storylines, character arcs, and game designs that were given to them. Now, that changes. We’re excited to see the results of putting the power in the hands of the gaming community.”

“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft, an iconic AAA game publisher, and Arbitrum, a leading blockchain ecosystem, to deliver fun and immersive experiences to players through Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E. With Sequence’s gamer-friendly web3 platform, we’re not only simplifying the player journey but also bridging the gap between web2 and web3 gaming. This collaboration represents a major step forward in fostering growth, accessibility, and creativity, paving the way for the metaverse,” added Peter Kieltyka, Co-founder and CEO of Sequence

For additional information on the project, please visit: edenonline.ubisoft.com

About The Arbitrum Foundation

The Arbitrum Foundation, founded in March 2023, supports and grows the Arbitrum network and its community with secure scaling solutions for Ethereum. Arbitrum One—a leading Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution initially developed by Offchain Labs—offers ultra-fast, low-cost transactions with security derived from Ethereum through Optimistic Rollup technology. Launched in August 2021, the Arbitrum One mainnet beta is EVM-compatible to the bytecode level and has 54%+ TVL in the L2 segment. 2000+ DeFi and NFT projects are live in the ecosystem to date. In August 2022, Arbitrum One upgraded to Nitro tech stack, enabling fraud proofs over the core engine of Geth compiled to WASM.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy’s The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

About Sequence

Sequence is the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence’s award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence’s easy-to-integrate platform solves blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering amazing player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games, thousands of developers, and powering millions of users, Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://sequence.xyz/

