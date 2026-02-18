AQP ONE Launches JBA AICare(TM), Introducing a Physiological Intelligence System into the $100+ Billion Global Wearable Market

AQP ONE Inc., a U.S.-based health technology company founded by Vietnamese refugee entrepreneur, engineer, and University of Minnesota-trained chemist Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, today announced the launch of JBA AICare™, a physiological intelligence system designed to help individuals understand their health earlier and more continuously.

The global wearable technology market is projected to exceed $100 billion in the coming years, fueled by advances in artificial intelligence and a growing shift toward preventive healthcare. While many devices focus primarily on fitness tracking, AQP ONE is pursuing a broader vision centered on intelligent health awareness.

Intelligence Before Symptoms.

JBA AICare™ is designed not simply as a wearable, but as an integrated system that includes the JBA AICare™ Band and Ring, adaptive AI modeling, continuous biometric sensing, and baseline-driven analytics.

Together, these technologies support what the company describes as the emerging era of Physiological Intelligence – the ability to continuously learn an individual’s biological patterns, recognize subtle deviations, and translate those signals into meaningful health insight over time.

Rather than waiting for symptoms to appear, physiological intelligence aims to empower individuals with earlier awareness so they can make more informed decisions about their wellbeing.

“We believe the future of healthcare will shift from episodic treatment to continuous intelligence,” said Tracy (Trang) Nguyen, Founder and CEO of AQP ONE. “JBA AICare™ represents our commitment to building technology that helps people see their health trajectory sooner and navigate it with greater confidence.”

The system is FDA-listed in the United States and eligible for purchase using Flexible Spending Accounts (FSA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA), expanding access to advanced health technology for everyday consumers.

Nearly five decades ago, Nguyen arrived in America as a Vietnamese refugee – an experience that continues to shape her entrepreneurial vision.

Trained as both an electrical engineer and chemist at the University of Minnesota, she built AQP ONE around a deeply personal philosophy:

“You only live once – make it count. My mission is to build physiological intelligence for everyone to understand, enjoy, and ultimately protect life.”

Nguyen added, “Healthcare should not begin when something goes wrong. It should begin with understanding.”

JBA AICare™ is now available directly through the company’s official platform, JBABrands-fsa , as part of AQP ONE’s broader strategy to help accelerate the transition from reactive care toward a more anticipatory model of health.

As the era of physiological intelligence begins to take shape, AQP ONE intends to help define its future.

About AQP ONE Inc.

AQP ONE Inc. is a U.S.-based health technology innovator dedicated to advancing preventive care through intelligent, user-centered solutions. By integrating wearable technology, artificial intelligence, and baseline-driven analytics, the company is working to help shape the next era of personal health awareness.

