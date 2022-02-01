Aqara Launches Amazon Brand Store in Poland, Expanding Retail Availability in the Country

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, announces the debut of its Amazon brand store in Poland. Since the launch of the Company’s first European brand store on Amazon UK in July 2021, the smart home manufacturer has expanded its Amazon presence to France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and now, Poland, making the comprehensive portfolio of Aqara products easily accessible for smart home users across Europe.

Aqara has been selling in Poland via local retailers for years, and become increasingly popular among the local users for the build quality, the accessible prices and the wide compatibility with major ecosystems including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and more.

Moreover, Aqara is one of the early advocates of the new IoT connectivity standard Matter, and has been collaborating with industry partners to optimize smart home user experiences with enhanced interoperability and simplicity. As of today, Aqara’s Hub M2, Hub M1S/M1S Gen 2, Hub E1 and Camera Hub G3 have been updated to support Matter, and these hubs can bridge over 50 Zigbee devices from the Company to become compatible with Matter. Aqara also has launched its first Thread device with native Matter support.

The product lineup of the Aqara brand stores on Amazon.PL includes:

Video Doorbell G4 – This video doorbell helps users to keep an eye on visitors and packages remotely, and can be powered by batteries or the exiting doorbell wires. It features wide compatibility with major platforms including Apple Home, Alexa and Google Home, and is equipped with on-device AI to enable local facial recognition alerts and automation.

Camera Hub G3 – Aqara’s high end, pan-and-tilt home security camera with AI-enabled facial and gesture recognition, built-in Zigbee hub function, and third-party ecosystem support such as Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home.

Camera Hub G2H Pro – An indoor HomeKit Secure Video camera with the Zigbee hub function to enhance home security and smart home automations.

Hub M2 – The versatile and future-proof smart home hub that connects and controls Aqara devices, allowing seamless integration across Aqara products and third-party home automation devices.

Hub M1S Gen 2 – The wireless control center of Aqara accessories enabling home automation, local alarm, and remote control of smart devices. It can also be used as a night light, siren, or doorbell.

Hub E1 – Aqara’s smallest smart home hub with a UBS-A port and adjustable shaft, allowing it to be flexibly placed and charged by USB devices such as PCs, power strips and outlets.

Door and Window Sensor P2 – Aqara’s first Matter-over-Thread device with seamless interoperability across a wide range of smart home platforms including Alexa, Apple Home, Google Home and SmartThings. It detects when a window or a door is open in real time, and can be used to enhance security and to enable home automation.

Door and Window Sensor – This iconic Zigbee sensor detects when a window or a door is open in real time and enables push notifications and/or local siren when the door/window opens unexpectedly. A value pack with three sensors is also available.

Presence Sensor FP2 – Based on millimeter wave (mmWave), this revolutionary sensor not only offers precise human presence detection, but also features zone positioning (up to 30 zones), multi-person detection, and multi-ecosystem support.

Motion Sensor P1 – An enhanced version of Aqara’s iconic Motion Sensor, with a prolonged battery life of up to five years, and configurable detection/sensitivity levels.

Temperature and Humidity Sensor – It monitors temperature, humidity and atmospheric pressure in real time, and can connect with other Aqara devices for indoor climate monitoring and control. A value pack with three sensors is also available.

TVOC Air Quality Monitor – This sensor is equipped with an E-ink display, and detects the level of total volatile organic compounds (TVOC) in the air as well as temperature and humidity, allowing indoor climate monitoring and control.

Water Leak Sensor – It detects potential flooding, and enables push notifications and/or local alarm activation to protect the property.

Vibration Sensor – It detects vibration, tilt and drop, alerts users when unexpected movement is detected, and can be used for home automation and scenes.

Radiator Thermostat E1 – This thermostat automates hydronic radiators including wall-mounted radiators, towel warmers and warm floors, helping users to enhance the energy efficiency of heating systems.

Roller Shade Driver E1 – A retrofit roller shade solution that operates with the beaded-cord roller blinds, and it allows users to set the shades by mobile control, voice command, preset schedule or via home automation.

Curtain Driver E1 (Rod Version & Track Version) – A retrofit curtain solution that operates with many curtain types including rods, U-rails and I-rails. With this solution, users can control their via mobile apps, voice commands, preset schedules or home automation.

LED Strip T1 – This smart LED light strip features 16 million color options and tunable white accent lighting. Its RGB effects are independently addressable, which means that the lightstrip can display different colors with dimming and other effects. An Extension Kit for the LED Strip T1 is also be available.

Smart Wall Switch H1 EU (No Neutral) – This wall switch is designed for Europe and supports both round European and 86 mm square wall boxes. Available in single- and double-rocker versions, it helps users to control lights via mobile apps, voice commands, preset schedules or home automation.

Smart Plug (EU) – It allows remote control, timer switch and automation of lamps, fans, and other home appliances.

Wireless Mini Switch – A versatile and compact switch with three configurable actions to control smart home devices or home scenes.

Wireless Remote Switch H1 – A remote switch with seven configurable actions to control smart home devices or home scenes.

Cube T1 Pro – A fun and easy wireless device to control Aqara devices and scenes with actions like push, shake, rotate, flip and tap. It also features a new Scene Mode which can be used in not only Aqara Home but also third-party platforms like Apple Home and Alexa.

Pet Feeder C1 – It supports scheduled and remote feeding for cats and dogs, a well as advanced features like voice command activation and local automation.

