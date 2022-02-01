Aqara Introduces its First Deadbolt Smart Lock U100

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aqara, a leading provider of smart home products, today expands its smart lock portfolio with its first-ever deadbolt lock, the Smart Lock U100, offering consumers the key to a smarter and safer home. Designed to replace traditional deadbolt locks1, the U100 lock provides homeowners with a secure and convenient home entry solution with fingerprints, passwords, and even Apple home key capability. The new lock can integrate with Matter and other smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and more2, making home entry part of the seamless, connected home experience. The U100 is now available on Aqara’s Amazon brand stores in the US and Canada as well as via selected Aqara retailers in North America, Asia and Oceania3.

The Smart Lock U100 is a versatile home access solution enabling a keyless lifestyle. Users can unlock with just the touch of a finger, or using the Aqara Home app. The built-in, high-precision fingerprint reader recognizes up to 50 fingerprints, and homeowners can grant and manage home access on the Aqara Home app for not only families but also guests and regular visitors (e.g., dog walkers, babysitters) with up to 75 passwords for permanent, recurring, and one-time access. NFC tags are also supported, allowing easy home access for all4. Sensitive access data such as fingerprints and passwords are stored locally on the device and are fully AES encrypted, giving homeowners extra peace of mind. The Smart Lock U100 works out-of-box with Bluetooth, allowing users to connect the lock to the Aqara Home app for device setup, lock control, and firmware update without an Aqara hub.

As one of the few offerings on the market featuring full integration with HomeKit, the U100 also supports Apple Home out-of-box. Apart from unlocking with Siri and the Apple Home app, Apple users can use the Apple home key to unlock the U100 by simply tapping a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. This feature is particularly handy when users have their hands full with groceries or wear gloves in the winter. Moreover, users can manage and share door access for their guests with Apple Home’s guest access codes.

A connection with a Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub is recommended to unlock the full potential of the Smart Lock U100. Pairing the U100 with an Aqara hub allows users to remotely control and manage the lock, such as unlock/lock, manage password configuration, monitor real-time activity and device logs, and keep an eye on their homes and families wherever they are. In addition, the Aqara hub connection enables the U100 to become compatible with the latest IoT standard Matter and other ecosystems such as Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and more2, offering a seamless smart home experience.

Other features of the U100 deadbolt lock include:

A battery life of 8 months with 4 AA batteries. 5

Hands-free lock control with voice assistants such as Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. 6

A built-in USB-C port allowing emergent charging with a power bank in the case of a battery power outage.

Provided mechanical keys for unlocking in the emergency cases like power outages and electronic component malfunctions.

A built-in gyroscope to sense the open/close status of the door so that the door will lock once closed.

Do-Not-Disturb mode to mute the sound of the U100 lock, which is great for nights and new parents.

Easy installation with standard deadbolt locks, requiring only a phillips-head screwdriver.

IP65 rating of the Outer Panel, which also withstands extreme heat and cold, making it a great option for any climate.

For more details on the Smart Lock U100, please visit our website.

The Smart Lock U100 is compatible with deadbolt locks with a 2-3/8 inch or 2-3/4 inch backset The connection with a Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub is required to connect with other Aqara devices and to support Matter and other smart home platforms including Alexa and Google Home. The Matter compatibility of the U100 lock requires a Matter-compatible Aqara hub, and may be in Beta by the time of its launch. Product availability may vary among different retail channels and could be updated all the time. It’s recommended to check with the regional retailer(s) for real-time availability. NFC tags are available in-box with the Smart Lock U100 Kit or sold separately. 1.5V AA batteries are required. The 8-month battery life is based on the assumption of 8 cycles of fingerprint unlocking and auto lock per day. The connection with a Zigbee 3.0 Aqara hub is required to support Alexa and Google Assistant.

