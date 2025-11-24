Appotronics’ Laser Searchlight Elevates Signature Visuals for National Games Closing Ceremony, Sets Stage for Global Debut at ISE 2026

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appotronics (688007.SH), the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology, delivered the pivotal visual technology that defined the closing ceremony of the 15th National Games of China. Held at the Shenzhen Qianhai Happy Theater, the ceremony leveraged Appotronics’ revolutionary high-power, full-color Quasar laser searchlight as its primary stage lighting. The 300 Quasar searchlights created a majestic visual effect that seamlessly blended the sea with the sky, delivering a stunning fusion of technology and art to the grand celebration.

This landmark event, set against a breathtaking coastal and urban backdrop, was the first in the Games’ history to be staged on a coastal real-scene platform. While offering a spectacular cultural feast, the unique setting presented extraordinary technical challenges for stage lighting, demanding a solution that could perform reliably in a vast, open, and complex environment.

Overcoming Challenges for a National-Level Spectacle

For an event of this scale, the professional searchlights needed to overcome four core challenges: extreme performance requirements for brightness and color in a massive field; complex urban light pollution; demanding long-distance installation; and harsh outdoor reliability in a coastal environment prone to rain, high temperature and humidity.

The Appotronics Quasar full-color laser searchlight successfully met every demand. Utilizing a pure laser light source, it eliminates the need for color filters—the primary cause of brightness loss and color impurity in traditional systems. With a 16-bit precision color-mixing engine capable of producing over 16.77 million colors, and a built-in library of 50 LEE-standard presets, it delivers both expansive color range and accurate standard color matching.

A defining accomplishment was its ability to project an intensely pure, high-brightness, high-saturation punch red—a hue that conventional “white-laser + filter” systems struggle to reproduce due to spectral limitations. The Quasar rendered this vivid red cleanly against the night sky, giving lighting designers a powerful and expressive creative tool.

Its remarkable brightness of 60,000 lux at 100 meters places it among the brightest in its class, enabling it to effectively cut through urban ambient light. Its beam remains visually powerful over distances of up to 10 kilometers, making it well-suited for large public celebrations and city-scale visual effects.

Boasting an IP66 protection rating, the Quasar light operates reliably in temperatures from -40°C to 40°C. Its long-life laser light source ensures over five years of stable operation, lowering maintenance costs. Furthermore, it passed a rigorous 1200-hour salt spray test, underscoring its robustness and reliability in the most demanding environments.

Setting Sights on the Global Market

The global resurgence of cultural tourism and large-scale events like concerts, festivals, and sports is driving demand for advanced professional lighting. Laser sources, with their high brightness, long lifespan, and superior color performance, are becoming essential.

“The Quasar full-color laser searchlight represents a strategic new endeavor for Appotronics in the professional engineering lighting field,” said Zhang Feng, General Manager of Appotronics’ Professional Display Business Unit. “As our first searchlight product, it embodies our determination to explore and lead in new global markets.”

The company has confirmed that the Quasar laser searchlight is scheduled to make its international debut at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2026. This official launch will introduce the product to overseas clients and actively promote global cooperation and partnership discussions.

Looking ahead, Appotronics plans to deepen its insights into market and client needs, aiming to develop a series of laser beam lights. Simultaneously, the company will embrace AI technology, exploring its deep integration with professional lighting. AI empowerment is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of lighting design, programming, and on-site operation, driving the entire industry toward a smarter and more efficient future.

About Appotronics

Appotronics is the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology and one of the first companies to list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market. From optics for cinemas, vehicles, and homes to AR glasses, Appotronics’ cutting-edge products are designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses worldwide. Learn more at https://www.appotronics.com/

