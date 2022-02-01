AppLovin Launches First NFT Marketplace for App Developers to Monetize Mobile Gaming

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP), the leading growth platform for developers, today announced its first NFT marketplace to launch in app stores through its subsidiary, OpenVessel Technologies, LLC. Vessel, which is currently live in Apple and Google Play app stores, enables mobile game developers to easily integrate non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into games to drive engagement and revenue.

“Vessel represents the next evolution in mobile game monetization, giving developers a new opportunity to monetize apps and drive meaningful engagement and growth,” said Rafael Vivas, AppLovin’s General Manager of New Initiatives. “The marketplace is live, and our engagement data shows that consumers are more than ready to take part in new ways to play and earn. By combining the consumer demand of NFT creation and purchasing with the high engagement levels associated with gaming, Vessel is showing strong potential as a new monetization stream for mobile games.”

An all-in-one marketplace and wallet, Vessel makes it easy for consumers to gain access to customized NFTs. Developers can allow users to securely buy, sell, and trade their NFTs and convert their earnings into cash. Vessel has cleared both the Apple and Google Play store reviews, meeting both app stores’ stringent guidelines.

Vessel is finding strong early interest with dozens of developers actively integrating the marketplace into their games to drive additional revenue. Using Vessel, Lion Studios integrated a NFT in-game event into its Match 3D game and saw strong engagement and meaningful average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) increases.

“NFTs have always had the potential to become a powerful tool for developers; all we had to do was simplify the idea so that our customers could understand the benefit,” said Randal York, Product Manager for Lion Studios who spearheaded the NFT integration for Match 3D. “Vessel gave us that ability and our audience embraced it. It was amazing to see a significant increase for in-app purchases for our NFT event compared to previous events.”

About AppLovin

AppLovin enables developers to grow their business. Businesses rely on AppLovin’s market-leading technologies to solve their mission-critical functions with a powerful, full stack solution including user acquisition, monetization and measurement. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

