Applied Information Granted Patent to Streamline Data and Reduce Bandwidth for Cellular Vehicle to Everything Communications up to 97%

Event-based C-V2X infrastructure protocol eliminates unnecessary, repetitive messages

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3G—Applied Information, Inc., the leading provider of intelligent transportation infrastructure technology, announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a patent covering its Connected Vehicle computing and communications method that significantly reduces the amount of bandwidth needed for traffic signals and other traffic control devices to communicate with vehicles.

U.S. Patent 11,594,127 entitled Systems, Methods, and Devices for Communication Between Traffic Controller Systems and Mobile Transmitters and Receivers describes a system that sends real-time, connected vehicle messages from a traffic signal or other traffic control over the C-V2X Network (Uu) or C-V2X Direct (PC5). The technology enables a reduction of bandwidth usage by up to 97 percent.

“This patent represents a significant advance in the very foundation of connected vehicle communications,” said Bryan Mulligan, President of Applied Information, Inc. “As more and more devices and other vehicles start communicating with each other on the roadway, eliminating unnecessary and repetitive communication will make the system of connected vehicles more efficient.”

Conventional traffic signals and other control devices send messages 10 times per second, repeating the same message until a change in status. Traffic control devices equipped with Applied Information’s technology send messages to nearby connected vehicles only as necessary and when there is a change of status – such as a traffic signal changing from red to green, thereby significantly reducing the amount of data.

About Applied Information –

Applied Information® is the industry-leading developer of Smart Cities, Connected Vehicle (C-V2X), and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) solutions for the surface transportation sector. Key products are smart traffic signals, school zone safety beacons, emergency vehicle preemption, transit, and school bus priority, asset security, and intelligent street lighting. Applied Information’s Glance Smart City Supervisory platform enables agencies to manage all their traffic and ITS assets on one web-based application. Applied Information’s TravelSafely Connected Vehicle Messenger Engine connects smartphones, vehicles, and navigation apps to the transportation infrastructure providing a safer mobility experience for motorists and vulnerable road users. Applied Information’s core values are to develop products that save lives, improve traffic, drive commerce, and help the environment.

Applied Information, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia. The Company also operates the Infrastructure Automotive Technology Laboratory (iATL), an incubator and developer of Connected Vehicle Applications. Applied Information’s products are deployed in more than 1,000 jurisdictions in the U.S. and Canada.

For more information, visit www.appinfoinc.com.

Applied Information was assisted in preparing and securing this patent by its law firm, Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP.

