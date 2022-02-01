Applebee’s Launches NEW Whole Lotta Bacon Burger

Applebee’s newest Handcrafted Burger features bacon, bacon, and more bacon for only $9.99

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s is bringing home the bacon to guests nationwide with its newest Handcrafted Burger: the NEW Whole Lotta Bacon Burger! Big, bold, and full of bacon, the NEW Whole Lotta Bacon Burger takes flavor to the next level for only $9.99, for a limited time.* Guests can cure their bacon cravings with this decadent burger by dining in or ordering To Go.









The NEW Whole Lotta Bacon Burger features seared Applewood-smoked bacon in a juicy all-beef patty, topped with three slices of bacon, tangy bacon sauce and American cheese. It is served on a toasted Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles with classic fries.

“If you love bacon, we’ve got the burger for you: our NEW Whole Lotta Bacon Burger,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Applebee’s. “This burger has all your bacon bases covered with Applewood-smoked bacon seared into the beef patty, bacon in the tangy sauce, and bacon slices on top. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy one of our new guest-favorite items!”

Applebee’s Handcrafted Burgers also include the Bourbon Street Mushroom Swiss Burger, Neighborhood Burger, Impossible® Cheeseburger, Quesadilla Burger, Whisky Bacon Burger, Classic Bacon Burger, Classic Cheeseburger, and Classic Burger.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,642 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 10 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

