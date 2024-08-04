Applebee’s® Crowned “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings!”

Applebee’s to offer “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings” for 50¢ each for limited time

Plus, guests can enter for a chance to win Applebee’s Boneless Wings for Life on TikTok

PASADENA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–There’s nothing Applebee’s takes more seriously than Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood®- especially when it comes to Boneless Wings. Now, it’s official. Following a nationwide, double-blind taste-test, Applebee’s was crowned with the title of “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.”









Saucy and savory, Applebee’s Boneless Wings can now add award-winning to their plate. Following a national, double-blind taste-test of its Classic Buffalo sauced Boneless Wings among other top national chain restaurants, Applebee’s Boneless Wings has been named “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.” To celebrate and give America more of what they love, Applebee’s will offer 50¢ Boneless Wings for dine-in, To Go, and delivery for a limited time!*

Enjoy “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings” – crispy breaded pieces of juicy, tender boneless chicken- tossed in guests’ choice of mouthwatering wing sauce for only 50¢ each. Choose from six different and delectable flavors including the award-winning Classic Buffalo, as well as Honey BBQ, Sweet Asian Chile, Garlic Parmesan, Extra Hot Buffalo or Honey Pepper. Guests can add celery and bleu cheese or house-made ranch for dipping for an additional charge.

“America has spoken, and we couldn’t agree more,” said Applebee’s Chief Marketing Officer, Joel Yashinsky. “Our Boneless Wings are our best-selling menu item, and so good that our guests have created their own social media challenges in the past to enjoy them to the fullest. Now for a limited time, guests can join in on this mouthwatering madness and enjoy our award-winning Boneless Wings for only 50 cents!”

In 2023, a national Omnibus survey was conducted followed by a series of nationally representative double-blind taste tests in four distinct geographic regions. Applebee’s Classic Buffalo Boneless Wings were preferred in every region versus the competitive national chains. Applebee’s Classic Buffalo Boneless Wings were statistically significantly preferred at a 95 percent confidence level nationally.

Yashinsky continued, “We want to thank our loyal guests, who have shared our Boneless Wing love all along. At Applebee’s you won’t just be Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood – you’ll be eatin’ America’s Favorite Boneless Wings.”

To continue the celebration, guests can enter for a chance to win Applebee’s Boneless Wings for Life by sharing their celebration of “America’s Favorite Boneless Wings” on TikTok using #ABWings4LifeContest. Check out Applebee’s TikTok to learn how to enter or visit the official rules here.**

For additional details on Applebee’s mouthwatering wings, guests can head to AmericasFavoriteBonelessWings.com.

To find your local restaurant, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or Delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

For even more exclusive deals and specials, guests can sign up to be a part of the neighborhood. Join Club Applebee’s and receive a Free Appetizer!***

*For a limited time at participating Applebee’s restaurants and while supplies last. Price, participation and selection may vary. Online Orders of Boneless Wings during this promotion are available in increments of 5 Boneless Wings, with a maximum basket count of 10 orders.

**No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. You must be 18 years or older to participate. Ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 4/8/24.

*** By signing up for Club Applebee’s you agree to the Terms and Conditions. Please review our Privacy Policy for more information. You must be 13 years or older to join/participate. For first time Club Applebee’s® subscribers only. Free Appetizer with purchase of $15 or more.

About Applebee’s®

As one of the world’s largest casual dining brands, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar serves as America’s kitchen table, offering guests a lively dining experience that combines simple, craveable American fare with classic drinks and local drafts. Applebee’s makes it easy for family and friends to connect with one another, whether it’s in a dining room or in the comfort of a living room, Eatin’ Good in the Neighborhood™ is a familiar and affordable escape from the everyday. Applebee’s restaurants are owned and operated by entrepreneurs dedicated to more than serving great food, but also building up the communities that we call home. From raising money for local charities to hosting community fundraisers, Applebee’s is always Doin’ Good in the Neighborhood®. Applebee’s franchise operations consisted of 1,642 Applebee’s restaurants in the United States, two U.S. territories and 11 countries outside the United States as of December 31, 2023. This number does not include two domestic Applebee’s ghost kitchens (small kitchens with no store-front presence, used to fill off-premise orders) and 10 Applebee’s international ghost kitchens. Applebee’s is franchised by subsidiaries of Dine Brands Global Inc. [NYSE: DIN], which is one of the world’s largest full-service restaurant companies.

