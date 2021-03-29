Applebee’s Cheers to the Changing Seasons with NEW $5 Springtime Sips

Spring is in the air with Applebee’s latest $5 Mucho Cocktails™ – Tipsy Shark and Strawberry Daq-A-Rita

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Spring is here, and you can smell the tequila in the air! Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and the margaritas are ready to be poured. That’s right, NEW Springtime Sips have arrived to help Applebee’s guests welcome margarita season!





Head to your neighborhood Applebee’s to give a toast with the latest $5 Mucho Cocktails. Sink your teeth into the NEW Tipsy Shark – a Pacific-inspired margarita made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice, and margarita mix topped with a gummy shark. Or, cool off with the NEW Strawberry Daq-A-Rita, a half-margarita, half-daiquiri frozen combination made with 1800 Reposado Tequila, Bacardi, strawberry and margarita mix.

Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Springtime Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

“If you want to have your cake and drink it too, our new Strawberry Daq-A-Rita is just for you. This is your chance to enjoy a daiquiri and a margarita blended together in one big Mucho glass,” says Patrick Kirk Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s. “Or, if you’d prefer your drink on the rocks with a side of gummy shark, be sure to try the Tipsy Shark – our new ocean-blue margarita made with top-notch tequila. ”

*Must be 21+. Void where prohibited. Tax & gratuity excluded. Available for dine-in only except where carry-out alcohol is permitted by law. Participation may vary. While supplies last.

